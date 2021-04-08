Letters: Writer adds context to quote about Sullivan's Island

As Sullivan’s Island prepares for elections in May, I was quoted in Steve Bailey’s March 28 column.

The quote is accurate, but the context needs clarity.

When I wrote to The Post and Courier some years ago and described Sullivan’s Island as “a community, not a commodity,” real estate taxes were rising beyond the means of many longtime residents.

Was it fair to assess property at “fair market value” if the property was not on the market?

A community benefits when its homes are not commodities or investments.

To the relief of many, our legislators eventually capped reassessments at 15% as long as the property was not put on the market. This is an incentive to community stability.

I am not sure how the “community vs. commodity” debate applies to the current angst over what to do with the “forestation” on the island’s accreted land.

Likewise, the income level of people on the front beach need not be a source of division.

Our communities and country can be united despite differences if we can overcome identity politics and hold to higher values.

Over the years, front-beach property owners also have been concerned about the undergrowth and trees in the accreted land.

Both sides make good arguments.

Of greater concern to me is the movement toward “paid parking.”

The recent restriction of parking to one side of each street was sensible and welcome as necessary for public safety.

I fear that paid parking will be but another step in the commodification of a community.

Enforcement, especially on weekends for churches with off-street parking, would be a nightmare.

I take this opportunity to thank all who are willing to serve as elected officials and as candidates for office on our beloved island.

Rev. LAWRENCE B. MCINERNY

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

Target store a mistake

As a recent arrival to Charleston, I was dismayed by the news that Target is opening along King Street.

It seems to me that the nature of such an entity is antithetical to what is, or at least what should be, cultivated from the climes of this city.

Instead of gathering the fragments, nurturing and making new what remains, allowing Target to the strip will likely bring more such boredoms.

It is a breach of unsaid things, only visible to those who wish to see.

Perhaps when the gaudy sign is raised, its red circle and the surplus of items coming off its shelves, we may see it for the mistake it is.

THOMAS ELLEN

Queen Street

Charleston

Left-lane bill a waste

The state Legislature once again is wasting our time and our tax money.

The proposal for left-lane drivers is ridiculous.

Who is going to give these drivers a ticket? The nonexistent police who ticket speeders on I-26?

On the evening TV news, the traffic report shows the time from Charleston to Summerville as 29 minutes with an average speed of 69 mph.

So, if there are 30 drivers, 10 are doing the speed limit of 60 mph, 10 are doing 69 mph and 10 are doing 79 mph.

And none are being ticketed.

NAOMI RADCLIFF

Market Street

Charleston

Don't work, get paid

I recently went to dinner at a local restaurant and wondered why it was taking so long to get our food.

I had an enlightening conversation with the waitress.

It turns out that this particular restaurant is having issues with being understaffed in both the kitchen and waitstaff.

When I asked why, the answer was that her former coworkers find it more rewarding to be on enhanced unemployment rather than return to work.

JEFF WEINER

Pier View Street

Daniel Island

Don't repeat Iran error

President Joe Biden must make better nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea.

It is essential, however, that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal, which imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.

This would have allowed the materials for making a nuclear weapon, such as enriched uranium, to be moved to a second site during the waiting period for the first site.

Then, when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site, and so on.

ALVIN BLAKE

Elm Street

Charleston