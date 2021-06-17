Letters: Widen North Bridge median, redo crosswalks to make safe pedestrian path

On June 9, there was an interesting letter to the editor about a $30 million pedestrian bridge over the North Bridge.

I still think the most cost effective way to deal with the situation is to widen the median and redo the crosswalks at Poston Road and Sam Rittenberg as well as Cosgrove Avenue and Azalea Drive.

The problem with most ideas is not the bridge but the Interstate 26 interchange.

Traffic coming off I-26 onto Cosgrove can be a mess at times.

Then drivers want to turn onto Azalea.

Drivers had better count on at least two cars running the red light at the intersection.

I also have to wonder about the number of people who will use a walk or bike path.

I agree it should be done but not at the proposed cost. My idea would be far cheaper.

RICHARD JACKSON

Thornlee Drive

North Charleston

Pitts is wrong

In his June 6 commentary, syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts questioned whether we would have a democracy after the Republicans’ actions related to the 2020 election.

He railed against Republicans for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election and the subsequent actions to change local (state) election laws.

It is strange that Mr. Pitts questions the motives of people who question whether there was fraud in the 2020 election, when Mr. Pitts and Democrats complained there was Russian interference in the 2016 election and that President Donald Trump was, therefore, an illegitimate president.

This claim, incidentally, was refuted by Robert Mueller’s $30 million special counsel investigation.

If Mr. Pitts and the Democrats are so sure there was no substantive election fraud in 2020, why are the Democrats opposed to a new round of audits of election results?

As for actions to change state election laws, state legislatures are merely trying to improve the integrity of their state election laws by, among other actions, requiring a valid ID to cast a vote.

If you need an ID to buy cigarettes or alcohol, why shouldn’t you need an ID to vote?

It’s important to note that none of these revisions to state election laws would be required if Democratic governors and secretaries of state in swing states had not implemented changes prior to the 2020 election that altered how votes were cast and counted.

So, no, Mr. Pitts, the Republicans aren’t threatening our democracy. Rather, they are preventing the Democrats’ attempts to undermine our representative republic by diluting every legitimate vote cast by legally registered citizens.

STEPHEN GOLLE

Salty Tide Cove

Mount Pleasant

Remember blast victims

Once again, I am writing about the Charleston 9 from 1991.

These were victims of the Albright & Wilson explosion of June 17, 1991, that killed nine people and severely injured one. Eight of them were employees of Easy Way Insulation.

It will have been 30 years since this disaster. I remember that day as if it was yesterday.

Please take a moment to pray for the victims’ families and friends who endured this horrible event.

Please remember these victims:

From Easy Way Insulation: Steve Evans, Richard Westbury, Harold Gates, Brian Kinney, Timmy Chubb, Dennis Douglas, Mark Hughes and Greg Pye. Frank Grimes survived the explosion.

From Albright & Wilson: Francis Smalls.

We will always miss you guys.

CINDY THOMPSON

Eastern White Pines Road

Ladson

Biden dignifies office

There is a region in Greece in southeastern Peloponnesus named Laconia.

The ancient Laconians communicated in a unique way. In their conversations, they used as few words as possible, and because of that, the following adage was born: To talk like the Laconians is philosophy.

Now every time I see President Joe Biden on television talking, it reminds me of that ancient Greek adage.

He is laconic in his speeches and in answering questions but is direct in using words of substance.

President Biden is the antithesis of his predecessor, who almost every day was in front of television cameras giving long, cheap speeches, bragging about his achievements, blasting anyone who disagreed with his views and blaming everyone else for his mistakes.

President Biden knows the difference between a short, meaningful speech and a long, cheap talk.

President Biden dignifies the presidency here and abroad and is repairing the damage done by his predecessor.

G.A. MONOCRUSES

Savannah Highway

Charleston