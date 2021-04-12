Letters: When sports gets involved in politics, we all lose

Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta just politicizes what is supposed to be an escape from the political world.

Since I was a young boy, baseball was a way to get away from the real world of my life, and get mesmerized by my favorite team, players and the enjoyment of a diversion. Apparently not anymore.

It is very unfortunate that as our society gets more polarized politically, sports are taking sides. Sports used to bring people together, creating a bond of fandom and celebrating what unites us, not what divides us.

Whatever may be happening in our lives and the world around us, a few hours of sharing a team spirit with fellow fans made it all somehow more tolerable and gave us a way to live vicariously and aspire to be like our heroes.

Now that is gone. The NBA and NFL have already gone down this path, and I don’t enjoy their games as I once did. Seeing political slogans plastered all over fields of play and uniforms just reinforces our divisions.

Now my favorite sport, baseball, is doing the same. It’s a very sad day.

RANDY HENRICK

Fish Creek Court

Summerville

Voting law unjustified

I disagree with Rich Lowry’s recent column arguing that Georgia’s new voting law is justified and that it will not suppress voting.

The law is not justified because its premise — that Georgia’s recent elections were fraudulent — is false.

Georgia officials audited the election results three times and Republican federal and state officials, including William Barr and Brad Raffensberger, affirmed the absence of fraud.

Mr. Lowry neither addresses those facts nor offers any other justification for the law.

Mr. Lowry also incorrectly argues that the law will not suppress voting. He ignores the law’s key limitations on voting, e.g., the law makes it much more difficult to obtain absentee ballots and to find drop boxes to use them; the law bans mobile voting centers used to enable voting where communities lack access; and the law authorizes the Republican-dominated state legislature to suspend and replace county voting officials with persons favored by the Republican legislature.

Lacking any justification, and inhibiting citizens’ constitutional right to vote, the Georgia law is antithetical to democracy.

DAVID ONORATO

Morgan Creek Drive

Isle of Palms

King St. chain stores

A letter to the editor on Thursday lamented the coming of a Target department store to King Street.

Having a Target on King will be no different than its predecessors: S.H. Kress & Co., Woolworth’s, Sears, Edward’s 5¢-10¢-$1.00 and W.T. Grant.

ROSE HUTCHINSON

White Fox Lane

Goose Creek

Dawson pay shameful

It seems former Charleston County Attorney Joe Dawson has no shame. He obviously feels entitled to the taxpayer funds that he negotiated on the way out the door.

And several County Council members seem to be fine with this deceitful act.

Dawson is the same attorney who should be subject to a “claw back” for the inept contract he oversaw allowing for the squandering of $33 million of taxpayer funds on the former Naval Hospital.

Thanks to The Post and Courier for continuing to expose our clueless local politicians. And, thanks to new Councilman Kylon Middleton for having the courage to inquire about these questionable decisions.

He understands the phrase “public service,” which is serving his constituents’ best interests.

I ask that The Post and Courier investigate how much Mr. Dawson’s benefits package is in his position as a federal judge, since we keep reading that he is taking a cut in pay. Online information that outlines federal judge retirement income is quite enlightening.

DAVID B. HOFFMAN

Pitt Street

Charleston

USC's Martin should go

I’d like to thank the sports media individuals who argued that Frank Martin should remain the basketball coach at the University of South Carolina.

We were told how much the former and current basketball players love Coach Martin, but half the team is departing.

Their seats will be filled by relatively unheralded freshmen and at least one transfer from a small college. Mix that with Martin’s apparent lack of ability to motivate and prepare for opposing teams, and the foundation has been laid for a disaster of biblical proportions.

Only Carolina’s opponents can be happy with this situation.

Martin’s squad could even lose to Stony Brook University — again.

EDWARD C. FENNELL

Chellwood Circle

Charleston

Take pride, don’t litter

Throughout Berkeley County, residents are picking up litter because citizens choose to discard trash in neighborhoods, on highways and into waterways.

In 2021, 21 Adopt-a-Highway groups with 250-plus neighborly volunteers have collected 784 bags of litter totaling 10,995 pounds in neighborhoods and along roads.

Berkeley County is fortunate to have 43 active Adopt-a-Highway groups.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful volunteers routinely attack litter in the water and along roads at regularly scheduled clean-up events.

At the Francis Marion National Forest Clean-Up, 512 volunteers removed 18,100 pounds of trash and 4,920 pounds of tires.

At the March 28 Great American Clean-Up, 28 volunteers picked up 46 bags of trash weighing 750 pounds at Spires Landing and on Church Island.

Five groups with 22 volunteers hold cleanups at Berkeley County boat landings. In 2020, they removed more than 330 pounds of litter.

What are steadfast volunteers removing from our environment? Cigarette butts, fishing line, cords, ropes, cans, bottles, fireworks debris, grates, chairs, beach floats, steel poles, grill tops, cement blocks, diapers, needles, mini bottles, tires and some things too disgusting to mention. The challenge is great.

To win the litter challenge, join in: combat littering at home; respect our natural environment; keep trash in your car, boat or truck until you can dispose of it responsibly; and take pride in the places where we live and work.

CHRIS VOLF

McCrae Drive

Moncks Corner

Thanks for help

I recently did a face plant in front of Ye Olde Fashioned Ice Cream in Summerville. I thank the staff of the shop and Michela, who calmed me and took care of my injuries. If she is not a nurse, she should be.

There also was a nice family with a teenage son standing nearby, ready to help if needed. I’m glad there are people who care during this time of COVID-19.

A big hug to all of you.

KARIN O’CALLAGHAN

Eastern Isle Avenue

Summerville