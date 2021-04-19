Letters: We back these candidates for Sullivan’s Island election

We are in the heart of the business district on Sullivan’s Island and feel lucky to be so embraced by the amazing and supportive community surrounding us.

We also are a main source of revenue to the town, so we have a vital interest in appropriate town governance.

The town faces myriad issues, from traffic and parking to conservation of town resources.

As in any endeavor, the type of people you want making those decisions should be thoughtful, rational, objective and progressive.

The environment and makeup of our surrounding communities are rapidly changing, and we need leaders who will be proactive and look to find forward-thinking solutions.

We don’t need leaders who rely on old, tired and fear-mongering arguments of how Sullivan’s Island is “paving paradise” and becoming “the next Myrtle Beach.”

We need leaders willing to honestly assess the issues, allow for progressive ideas to be fully debated and be willing to include all in their deliberations.

We believe the candidates in the May 4 municipal elections who are best-suited to lead Sullivan’s Island into that future are Chauncey Clark for mayor, and Tim Reese and Kevin Pennington for Town Council.

RUSTY BENNETT

Co-owner, Poe’s Tavern

AARON SIEGEL

Owner, Home Team BBQ

DAVE LORENZ

Partner, Mex One Coastal Cantina

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

No juveniles on registry

Do you think mistakes made in our youth should be punished for life?

If you think no, then please support banning mandatory sex offender registration for juveniles who commit sexual offenses.

Sex offender registration is for life.

There is no age minimum for being placed on the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

In 2020, there were more than 200,000 names on the national registry for crimes committed as youths, according to the Juvenile Law Center.

One-third of sex crimes against minors are committed by youths. Instead of mandatory sex offender registration, youths found guilty should be required to complete an evidence-based treatment program.

Juveniles who commit sexual offenses have low recidivism rates, 5% to 14%, and are unlikely to reoffend in adulthood, according to the National Juvenile Justice Network.

Mandatory registration leads to increased attempts of suicide, increased criminal behavior and reduced charges, which can negatively impact the victim.

Juveniles who commit sexual offenses should be held accountable for their crimes.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The purpose of the juvenile justice system is to rehabilitate youths to lead crime-free and productive lives in adulthood.

Juveniles being placed on the sex offender registry is punitive, not rehabilitative.

SHALAMAR BOYD

Halifax Way

North Charleston

Source of money

I recently read an article in The Wall Street Journal about Ben Navarro and his Sherman Financial Group.

I find it interesting how Charleston has opened its arms to this man and his money.

What’s most disappointing is how he and his company, which has many subsidiaries, make the bulk of their money.

The article paints a troubling picture of Mr. Navarro and his company: collecting debts and filing lawsuits against poor people.

His companies filed more collection lawsuits in 2020 than almost every competitor.

I encourage readers to research this dark side of the financial world where Mr. Navarro makes his money.

RICKY GAYLARD

Grovehurst Drive

Charleston

Amtrak station beautiful

I recently had the opportunity to visit the new Amtrak Station in North Charleston and was struck by how beautiful and welcoming it is in comparison to the previous building.

It is light and airy, with plenty of room in which to move around.

The staff was welcoming, helpful and smiling.

What a change.

Amtrak offers an economical way to travel and provides not just transport but low-stress travel. I am grateful that this valuable resource remains available to us and praise our tri-county leaders for providing for the future.

Now that the pandemic is slowing down and we are finally able

to look forward to travel, I am eagerly awaiting my next train journey.

FRANCES GLANVILLE

Savannah Highway

Adams Run