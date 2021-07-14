Letters: Waste not, want not for drinking water

The article on salt water incursion into Hilton Head’s drinking water was very informative. It is, and will be, an increasing problem no matter what aquifer is used.

The very last sentence of the whole article tells me nobody really thinks this is a serious problem:

“All of that water (permitted in 2019, to draw up to 65 million gallons per day) according to the permit, would be used to water lawns and gardens.”

Really? I am amazed and disgusted.

I grew up on a farm in rural Kentucky.

Our sole water source was a cistern, in which was collected rain water off our roof.

Unless we had a severe drought, this water provided all of the water for our family of four.

You conserve, use wisely and sparingly, and only for necessary uses. This did not include watering lawns. No water was wasted.

Children learn very quickly not to waste the water, as it is a very valuable and necessary resource. “Waste not, want not.”

Pretty, green lawns and gardens do little to assuage thirst.

Whoever is responsible for awarding groundwater permits needs to seriously re-evaluate the actual need or necessity for groundwater withdrawal, especially in areas of the great danger of salt incursion.

More effort should be made to collect surface water from excess runoff and flooding.

Once this water is drawn out of the ground, it is gone.

SUZANNE CHASTAIN

Pheasant Lane

Summerville

Protect pathway

Several months ago, the multiuse pathway on the south side of Ben Sawyer Causeway leading to the bridge over the Intercostal Waterway was closed to the public to facilitate construction and installation of a new water pipe.

During this time, safety measures were implemented, including orange-and-white-stripped construction barrels placed 8 to 10 feet apart between the road and the pathway.

The speed limit was reduced from 45 mph to 30 mph, while the only occupant of the pathway was the metal pipe being assembled and ultimately installed.

With the water pipe work now completed, the multipurpose pathway has been reopened for public use.

What concerns me is the safety measures have been removed.

The construction barrels are gone, and the speed limit is back to 45 mph.

As was the case before the pipe work, people who are walking, jogging and biking on the multiuse pathway have only a 3-foot grass strip between themselves and traffic going 45 mph, and often faster, on the Ben Sawyer Causeway.

Apparently Charleston County, which is responsible for the multiuse pathway, feels the safety of a metal pipe is more important than the people who use the pathway.

DONALD WICKS

Ben Sawyer Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Geese removal

Local television stations recently reported that the Village Green neighborhood homeowner’s association in West Ashley approved the removal of about 70 Canada geese, which were later euthanized.

While it is against the law to harm geese and other water birds, the group called in the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the United States Department of Agriculture to remove the birds.

Many neighborhood residents were not aware this was going to happen and were charged $3.50 per house for the expense of removal.

Why not have a conversation about this before taking action? Maybe it’s because the HOA had already made a decision and didn’t want to be stopped.

It is not right to kill something you find disagreeable. If their waste bothers you, step around it. It is only temporary.

Watching geese raise their goslings is a wonderful experience. Children need to see nature and learn to be interested and enjoy it. Don’t let them enjoy this process and then kill the animals. What kind of lesson is that?

If this was your neighborhood, raise questions about the process, whether it was done properly by the neighborhood association and if it was the right thing to do.

Don’t let this happen next year.

AMELIA CROSBY

Clayton Drive

Charleston