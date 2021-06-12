Letters: Voting regulations should be applied fairly to all citizens

The House of Representatives recently passed the For the People Act, which intends to expand voting rights.

Certain Democrats have said that if the Senate doesn’t pass the bill, it will end our democracy.

The Constitution gives the right to set voting laws to the states.

Those laws should contain these points:

One citizen, with proof of identity, should have one vote.

The person should vote in the district where he or she has legal residence.

Dead people should not vote.

Harvesting of votes (gathering votes by another person) should never be permitted.

The voting period should be limited to no longer than a week (you may be voting for a person no longer suited for the job).

Absentee ballots should only be used for people who cannot get to the polling place for a proven reason.

And votes should be cut off at an appropriate time and counted as fast as possible.

These rules should be applied fairly to all citizens as defined in the Constitution.

Ample polling places should be provided to minimize the wait and no sponsored goodies should be handed out while waiting.

That seems simple enough.

ROBERT DANIELS

Clark Hills Circle

Johns Island

Indy 500 enjoyable

I watched the Indy 500 as I usually do each year. I find it to be exciting, even if it just goes round and round and round.

I believe, given the state of this nation, that I took more pleasure in the prerace ceremonies; the race was an exciting and essentially “clean” race with no outrageous and unsportsmanlike behavior.

It was the icing on a delicious cake of what this historic event is all about on the Memorial Day weekend.

Every part of these ceremonies spoke volumes about what is “real” about this country. No whining, no threats, no blathering idiots of every kind, no kneeling. Just plain historic and treasured American values. Thank you, Indy.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Sharpestowne Court

Mount Pleasant

Pandemic of weapons

I may be the only person who is confused about conflicting public policy.

As reported, we are in a pandemic, but it’s not COVID-19.

This one is identified by mass shootings and random killings of people of all ages.

What is the public benefit to approve “open carry” of firearms when polls consistently indicate the majority of people do not desire this to be enacted?

Hand grenades, bazookas and pipe bombs are not legal, so the firing capacity of a single firearm should be limited.

Why is an AK-47 assault rifle or any other gun that rapidly fires significant rounds of ammunition legal to be owned by the public?

The answer is to follow the monetary contributions made to politicians.

Open carry will put more weapons on the street. Law enforcement won’t know who is carrying legally and who isn’t.

Please, reexamine the law.

BUCK ERDNER

Hopeman Lane

Mount Pleasant

Omar’s story poignant

I read with interest the May 30 special section, “I Am Omar.”

It was quite a different story than for most Africans who were captured, brought to America and sold into slavery.

Omar was a Muslim man who studied in an Islamic school and had learned the Arabic written language.

And yet in many ways, Omar ibn Said’s life was similar to others who were made slaves.

He had several masters, one of whom was a tyrant. He was successful in escaping his tormentor but was recaptured.

As fate would have it, he was bought by James Owens, a more tolerant man who recognized Omar’s gifts. But while treating him more favorably than other slaves, Owens used Omar, who lived into his 90s, almost as a carnival curiosity.

The poignancy of this man’s life was his yearning to go back to Coppe, his village in Africa.

This was repeated in his many writings that were acquired and shared in part in the article.

But the yearning was not his alone. Hundreds of thousands of those taken in slavery likely shared this same desire but could not put it into the written word.

Thank you to those who researched Omar’s story. It was a traumatic, true-to-life episode.

SUSAN HANSZ

Central Park Road

Charleston

Thanks for breakfast

Many thanks to the young woman ahead of me at the James Island Starbucks drive-thru on a recent Friday morning.

She paid for my breakfast. It wasn’t a big tab, but her act was thoughtful, kind and fun. It made my day.

CATHERINE YOUNG

Tides End Road

Charleston