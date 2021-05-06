Letters: Vision screenings are needed for school children

Regarding the Saturday article about vision screenings for students in Title I schools, we optometrists have volunteered at hundreds of school screenings over the years without dilating children’s eyes.

Free glasses were provided with these screenings.

As Dr. Soyung Ailene Kim, a staff optometrist who works for Vision to Learn in Atlanta, mentioned, these are screenings and not complete eye exams.

But the benefits are real and amazing, as Henry Blackford, who launched Vision to Learn in the Lowcountry, has witnessed.

I received my first glasses around age 12, and suddenly I was able to see the assignments on the board. Realizing what a difference that can make is why I later became an optometrist.

I understand there may be concerns about setting a precedent for incomplete eye health exams, but for special need situations, there could be an exception to the law for nonprofit mobile units providing vision exams.

The need is there, and I hope the solutions are clear.

Let’s help the kids who are struggling with vision problems. It’s the right thing to do.

DONALD J. KOETS, O.D.

West 5th South Street

Summerville

Care for SC children

In a recent letter to the editor, the writer expressed sadness at Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order to not permit children from the southern border to be housed in South Carolina.

The border crisis is not being managed by the Biden administration. The writer should write to the administration, which turned its back on the situation.

Our governor and our state leadership need to continue to focus on South Carolina’s homeless, orphans and others in need of food and shelter as well as other state obligations.

Our funds are not infinite as one might like them to be.

I am sad for the children caught in the border crisis, but I believe that our charity begins at home.

Churches can coordinate with Homeland Security and their members may open their homes to those illegally crossing into our country.

Perhaps the letter writer may want to explore doing so.

DIANE SMITH

Barrier Island Court

Mount Pleasant

A good, decent man

Walter Mondale, the progressive Democrat and two-term U.S. senator from Minnesota who served as President Jimmy Carter’s vice president and lost the 1984 presidential race to Ronald Reagan, has died at age 93.

Mondale was hailed for transforming the vice presidency into a true partnership, with regular intelligence briefings and weekly lunches with the president.

As the Democratic nominee in 1984, he chose as his running mate New York Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro, the first woman on a major party ticket. They lost to Reagan in a 20-point, 49-state landslide.

South Carolinians got a glimpse of the man when he ate shrimp with the shell still on it, being unfamiliar with the Lowcountry delicacy. The Carter-Mondale ticket met at Beaufort’s marina. The late state Rep. Harriet Keyserling gave him a shrimp encased in a plastic cube at a state Democratic dinner.

Walter “Fritz” Mondale possessed a great sense of humor. I was with Harriet when he ate that shrimp and reminded him of it at one of Bill Clinton’s inaugurations in Washington, as he was hailing a cab.

This country needs more statesmen like Mondale, a good and decent man.

BUD FERILLO

Laurens Street

Charleston

Combat climate change

As recently reported in The Post and Courier, a group of more than 300 business leaders and investors, representing many of America’s largest companies, are calling on President Joe Biden to set ambitious and attainable targets for reduction of carbon emissions.

Recognizing the profound and worsening impacts of the climate crisis, they understand the need to swiftly establish emissions goals to protect the U.S. economy and the health of the American people.

Specifically, they urge him to target a 50% reduction by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

This is a very encouraging development, as it is evidence of increasing support for efforts to combat climate change.

Many experts recognize a carbon fee as the most cost-effective tool for reducing emissions.

I belong to a volunteer group that supports the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It would place a fee on fossil fuels and would return those fees, in the form of a dividend, directly to American households. This legislation would reduce emissions, create jobs, put money in our pockets, save lives, improve our health and spur energy innovation.

The Lowcountry is extremely vulnerable to climate change and quick action is needed to mitigate the damage.

We hope our lawmakers will support this legislation. I encourage my fellow citizens to learn more about this exciting, effective approach.

RONALD MALCOM

River Road

Johns Island