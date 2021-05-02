Letters: Virus still a threat while too many refuse to be vaccinated

It is indeed frustrating to live in a state governed by an individual who doesn’t understand or admit to understanding the science behind viruses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clearly pointed out that even those fully vaccinated, while not becoming sick from the virus, can harbor it and infect nonvaccinated individuals as long as the virus is around and has a susceptible host.

So in very simple terms, unless most people are vaccinated and while the current vaccine-susceptible virus is circulating in the community at large, individuals are at risk.

DEBORAH STANITSKI

Bishop Gadsden Way

Charleston

Hunting Island at risk

Hunting Island, one of the Lowcountry’s most iconic places, draws visitors from far and wide for its spectacular beauty, flora and fauna, and a primeval maritime forest abutting a glorious beach and historic lighthouse.

But this place, like many on our coastline, is at risk from sea level rise and saltwater inundation, two effects of climate change.

The water table is rising, and the island isn’t draining as well as it once did.

The beach had eroded so much that an expensive renourishment project was undertaken last year, pumping millions of gallons of sand from offshore onto the beach.

We can continue to adapt to climate change with renourishment projects by raising and repaving roads, and by installing better drainage systems, but these projects are expensive, and they cannot prevent the inevitable.

If scientists are right and sea level rises by 3 to 6 feet by the end of the century, can Hunting Island survive?

The costs of climate change are showing up all around us. It’s becoming clear: Doing nothing is more expensive than doing something.

We can save Hunting Island, all our barrier islands, our marshes and our coastal way of life, but to do so, we must tackle climate change itself.

Let’s do what scientists and economists say we absolutely must: Tax carbon pollution, which will lead us to net zero carbon, spur innovation, create jobs and even save lives.

We need Rep. Nancy Mace and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to address this issue before it’s really too late.

KATHARINE HUDSON

Mum Grace

Beaufort

No to open carry

Imagine how it would feel for an elementary-age student to participate in an active-shooter drill one day and then to find himself on a public sidewalk eye-level with a stranger’s pistol the next.

As a South Carolina public school teacher and founder of The Safe Schools Project, a group that advocates for the safety of our students at school and in their communities, I do not think anyone at the Statehouse has considered the impact of the unnecessary and shortsighted push for open carry on the young people of our state.

As a gun owner myself, I am well aware of the sensitive nature of wielding a firearm.

Having been trained by my father and my father by his father, we were taught strict rules on how to care for, transport, carry and use firearms for hunting.

I still remember being taught that the mere presence of a gun was a situation to be taken seriously.

I find that this current legislation could diminish the seriousness of wielding a firearm.

Most egregiously, it could cause tremendous anxiety for our children and could expose young people such as my students to intimidation, both unintentional and intentional.

The current concealed weapons permit policies are effective.

This legislation, however, could create more anxiety, more intimidation and more danger for the young people who are already exposed to too much of this in our contemporary society.

Please contact your senator today and say: Not now for open carry.

PATRICK MARTIN

East Dolphin Street

North Charleston

Clean Sweep success

Kudos to the Riverland Terrace Garden Club and various volunteers for the hard work beautifying the traffic medians at Maybank Highway and Wappoo Hall Road.

These medians have struggled for many years with no one taking ownership for their care.

The Garden Club worked with the city of Charleston for the Clean Sweep Project that allows groups to beautify their neighborhoods.

The Riverland Terrace Neighborhood Association and Charleston Wagen Worx helped support the project financially.

Weeding the badly overgrown medians, replanting, watering and mulching were true labors of love for our neighborhood.

So when you drive by, admire our hard work but please leave your trash and cigarette butts inside your vehicles.

My thanks to all of the volunteers.

PRISCILLA SHUMWAY

Wappoo Hall Road

Charleston

Teaching challenges

I thank The Post and Courier for its recent article in the Uncovered series regarding the South Carolina school district that bought spy cameras and falsified records as well as kept the school district leader.

Thank you for exposing the degree to which high-level school officials are allowed to get away with unethical, and perhaps illegal, activities while teachers are held accountable during a stressful pandemic.

Many taxpayers and parents would be dismayed if they knew the full extent of just how bad it is. For example, during the time of distance learning, students receive credit for full attendance as long as they remit one assignment per week.

How can a teacher impart knowledge to a student if the student is not even expected to attend the virtual class?

On the flip side, teachers are held accountable for the pass/fail rates of their students and often are reprimanded by administrators when students do not do well.

How does this benefit teachers or students?

It’s no wonder we can’t hire teachers and that many students are ill-prepared for the workforce.

ALICIA GREGORY

Bohicket Road

Johns Island