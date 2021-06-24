Letters: Too many freebies may lead to generation of entitlements

According to a May 3 article in The Post and Courier, lottery sales in South Carolina surpassed $2 billion in 2020. Lottery officials said increased sales are largely due to the three rounds of economic stimulus checks.

Some of these payments are not being used for their intended purpose, as many are being duped into taking a long-shot chance on “hitting it big.”

Americans earning less than $30,000 admit to spending about 13% of their income on lottery tickets, Bankrate found.

It’s also been reported that 40% of businesses in fields such as hospitality are hurting for adequate staff. Some attribute the government stimulus payments and the enhanced unemployment payments for the shortage of workers.

A May 3 commentary by Linda Karges-Bone advocates President Joe Biden’s proposal for free, universal preschool for all 3- and 4 year-olds.

The price tag to the American taxpayers is $200 billion.

A third piece in the May 3 edition was “Charleston County schools to provide free meals to all through next school year.”

Again, an allusion to the concept of something of value supposedly being free. The truth is these benefits have a cost to someone, somewhere.

The cost is to those who work hard or save diligently and pay taxes on their income or their property or their expenditures.

I have concerns that we are creating a generation of Americans who will come to expect entitlement rather than working for what they and their family need.

BILL STOVALL

Johnson Road

Charleston

Cunningham’s gun plan

In accordance with the Bill of Rights and the Second Amendment, I support our constitutional right and privilege to bear arms.

If you are incapable of safely using a firearm, however, you should not own a gun. Just as if you are blind, you cannot get a driver’s license, and if you are serving a felony sentence, you cannot vote.

Former Congressman Joe Cunningham recently shared his three-step plan to reduce gun violence in South Carolina: Focus on closing the Charleston loophole (i.e., completing a gun sale after 72 hours if a background check isn’t finished), expanding background checks and funding a “Statewide Violence Prevention Plan.”

As a community member of Seabrook Island and Johns Island, I understand the importance of protecting our gun rights.

But I also worry about firearms ending up in the wrong hands.

In 2019, 1,012 people died due to gun violence in South Carolina, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Gun rights are a privilege, and we need to treat them as such, meaning that we protect our rights, but we also prevent individuals from misusing the privilege.

We can find a way to protect our rights while also maintaining safety in our state.

Mr. Cunningham has found a way and has emphasized that law-abiding citizens will not lose access to their guns as a result of his plan.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

By voting for him in our next gubernatorial election, we can keep guns in the right hands.

EMILY CLAIRE

Ocean Forest Lane

Seabrook Island

Deployed can’t quit

I read with some amusement the plight of professional baseball player Justin Smoak. He signed a multimillion-dollar contract to play in Japan.

When he got homesick and missed his family, he quit.

Every day there are men and women serving in the military and working in places far from home.

They make a salary so small that it’s embarrassing to even mention.

The locations and conditions that these military personnel are living in can be extremely dangerous.

They don’t have the option to just quit and come home because they miss their families.

I have traveled that journey and it was not pleasant, but I didn’t quit.

ROBERT ERMER

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant

Mace offers little help

I nearly spilled my coffee last week when I read that Rep. Nancy Mace had tweeted that Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Upstate to promote the use of COVID-19 vaccine was not welcomed in South Carolina.

She tweeted that the vice president was “making up problems” by her attempt to encourage African Americans to become immunized against the virus. The same virus that has resulted in thousands of deaths in our state, elevated health costs, caused an increase in mental health issues and traumatized our national economy.

I was not surprised to see that Mace’s website offered little in the way of guidance to constituents who might be seeking assistance in dealing with the most important public health crisis in our lifetime.

Rep. Mace would do well to consider the words of our vice president that getting the vaccine is a form of community service and that S.C. should welcome all help in dealing with this deadly threat.

JOHN NARKUNAS

Riverwood Drive

Mount Pleasant