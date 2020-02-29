Letters to the Editor:

I-26, I-526 questions

In the Feb. 16 Post and Courier article on the expansion of I-526 and its interchange with I-26, I was glad to see some serious questions raised.

Before we embark on this high-cost and disruptive project, I urge a serious study of alternatives and the implementation of lower-cost options, such as express buses, designated bus lanes, etc. We clearly have the cart before the horse here.

The Department of Transportation and local authorities need to recognize there are alternatives to massive highway building, which can be completed in a relatively short time at a fraction of the highway expansion cost.

But first, we must accept that we cannot expand access to the Charleston peninsula by automobile. There just isn’t room for many more cars.

I and others have suggested using existing sites and rights of way for more efficient forms of transportation and take large numbers of people where they want to go in less time than driving. Let’s:

• Have bus-only lanes on I-26.

• Use locations such as Citadel Mall and the old Navy Hospital as car-bus transfer points.

• Start running express buses on Rivers Avenue sooner, but look carefully at the reality of extending service to Summerville. Let’s consider putting Summerville and Nexton buses in I-26 bus lanes.

Let’s do these things now.

FRITZ SAENGER

Lettered Olive Lane

Mount Pleasant

Shame on SC GOP

I’ve watched in disbelief as people who I’ve known from my years in the South Carolina GOP plotting to upend the Feb. 29 S.C. Democratic primary.

These are the same people who decried “crooked Democrats” supposedly meddling in Republican primaries.

Suddenly, instilling chaos into our elections is permissible and encouraged.

Imagine my surprise when I heard tea party activists, Republican strategists and county GOP chairmen encourage their members to vote for an avowed socialist who recently tweeted, “Abortion is health care.”

That’s right, pro-life, fiscally conservative groups are embracing a candidate who represents the opposite of their beliefs.

Why are they abandoning their ethics? They hope for closed primaries while voting for a candidate they believe will be the easiest defeated in the general election.

Will their actions affect the results of South Carolina’s only presidential primary this year? We’ll soon find out.

What we already know is that when you believe the end justifies the means, you’ve become exactly what you’ve objected to for years. It’s shameful.

LISA SAVAGE

Fort Johnson Road

Charleston

Obama endorsement

Does anyone know which candidate former President Barack Obama is endorsing?

From the political ads, it seems he is endorsing them all.

How clever.

BUCK SPRAGUE

McDougal Drive

Charleston

Evaluate primary data

We Republicans have an excellent opportunity to evaluate the S.C. Democratic Party. Yet there is a movement to make the data worthless.

If we stay out of the Democratic primary for president, we will not only get a true state measure of Democratic strength but a measure down to the precinct level.

Additionally, we would be able to see gender bias, levels of economic bias and preferences for socialism in full demographic form.

This is a strategic gift in its most honest public-record form. This data would be invaluable in general election campaigns for president and all levels of state office.

It would show where to put efforts and be useful in drawing district lines — even defending the district lines drawn after the 2020 census.

There is a movement to throw all of this away motivated by a rationalization of “they do it.” So we’re expected to follow this path because of misplaced vengeance?

If you support President Donald Trump but vote for a candidate in another party’s primary, that is bearing false witness.

This primary is a gift. We only need to restrain ourselves from doing wrong to receive it.

HUGH McMILLAN

Oleander Lane

Spartanburg

Running for office

I’m convinced that a person’s willingness to run for president disqualifies him or her from the office.

COLBY HOLLIFIELD

Juliana Street

Daniel Island