Letters to the Editor:

Reelect Graham

As the election draws near, we need to support Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Unlike Jaime Harrison, Sen. Graham has always worked for South Carolina. He is from the state and has remained here throughout much of his working life.

He represented South Carolina in the Air Force and is a retired Air Force Reserve colonel. He went to Congress to work for the state. With his seniority, he has earned the respect of his fellow senators to get legislation that is beneficial for S.C. as well as the country.

Sen. Graham and Sen. Tim Scott are working together with the Department of Defense to get the African Command moved from Germany to Charleston.

That will bring good-paying jobs to S.C. He was instrumental in getting money approved for harbor dredging, which is estimated to bring 1 in 10 jobs to the state. A freshman member of Congress can’t do that.

Jaime Harrison was born here but went to school in the north, came here for a year to teach, then went to Washington, D.C., where he was a lobbyist.

He did not stay here as Sen. Graham has done. Harrison has never been in the military. He has never held an elected position. So why do we promote him from lobbyist in D.C. to U.S. senator from South Carolina?

Vote for Sen. Graham and President Donald Trump this November. We need to keep South Carolina safe and effectively represented in Congress.

CRIS BERNSTEIN

Maritime Forest Drive

Johns Island

Choose Harrison

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Some decisions are easier than others.

Lindsey Graham has become an enthusiastic supporter of a president who repeatedly asserts, without evidence, that a Democratic victory proves a rigged election and refuses to say that he will leave office peacefully; who has used the Department of Justice to help those loyal to him and punish political enemies; removed national security officials who won’t suppress evidence of Russian election interference and domestic terror groups; engaged in Soviet-style purges of those who put fealty to the law above personal loyalty to him; used his office to enrich himself and his family; and openly encourages dangerous extremists, militia groups, racists and conspiracy theorists.

This should disqualify Graham from serious consideration. The only responsible choice is Jamie Harrison.

PHILIP JOS

Wappoo Drive

Charleston

Postal volunteers?

I am a senior citizen and one of more than 600 volunteers at the local VA Medical Center. I also serve as a volunteer goodwill ambassador for Fisher House Charleston and am the volunteer VP for Veteran Affairs for my local Army Association chapter.

I believe that there are a great number of citizens willing to work as a volunteer at their local post office.

The more than 190 VA medical centers and thousands of VA clinics use over 25,000 volunteers to help provide and improve services. Many other departments of our federal and state government as well as civilian hospitals use thousands of volunteers. So, why does the U.S. Postal Service not do the same thing and establish a volunteer program?

This is a critical time when services are most needed and funding is most scarce. The USPS is vitally needed to deliver medication, to ensure Social Security and military retirement payments are delivered on time, to ensure bills are delivered and paid on time, and, most importantly, to deliver absentee and other mail-in ballots for our election. Please count me in as the first citizen to volunteer to a U.S. Postal Service volunteer program.

W. LARRY DANDRIDGE

North Ainsdale Drive

Charleston