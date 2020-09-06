Letters to the Editor:

Build vaccine trust

Dr. Lavanya Vasudevan makes many convincing points in her Aug. 30 op-ed about a COVID-19 vaccine.

I want to address one point: “Public health officials should be working with schools, churches and other neighborhood networks to address questions and build community solidarity for COVID-19 vaccination.”

This would be a tall order for health officials because many people are beginning to distrust them and question the efficacy of a vaccine.

I am somewhat baffled by the sycophant relationship between the heads of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration and the White House.

These agency heads are highly credentialed, experienced and accomplished in health care or their respective medical specialties.

They know better and need to do a better job of communicating correct health information to the public.

Instead, they let themselves be pressured into conveying misinformation about the virus, testing, therapies and vaccines. When they are challenged by the wider scientific community, however, they apologize for promoting false narratives.

This is dangerous. They should focus on the health and well-being of Americans.

Unless the White House Coronavirus Task Force gets its act together and speaks with a united, credible voice, Americans will continue to distrust the process and, sadly, taxpayers will be saddled with billions of dollars in debt for a vaccine sitting unused in a pharmaceutical company’s lab.

GERALD MACKEY

Harborsun Drive

Charleston

Stop negative ads

I am sickened and disgusted by negative and misleading campaign ads, and I’m sure I am not the only one.

Imagine a country in which no negative ads are aired.

Imagine political candidates responsible for their own ads.

Imagine candidates presenting themselves in a positive manner.

Imagine that politicians could only talk about their own plans or policies.

Imagine no dishonest smears against the opponent.

Is that so hard to imagine?

I and others would like to see a politician tell me what he or she can do for our state or country, not how the other candidate is going to ruin it.

LOU MILES

Markfield Drive

Charleston

Stirring the pot

Two of my friends were arguing over the sorry state of race relations. I interrupted with a story from my church trip to Israel last year.

“We don’t want to hear about Israel,” one friend said. “Got enough problems of our own. Don’t you read the headlines?”

I ignored him and continued. “Our tour group was at the Church of the Five Loaves. Ahead of the others, I followed our Jewish guide back to the bus. He leaned on the bumper and we began chatting with our Arab driver. Just the three of us.

“May I ask an indelicate question?” I began. “Is Jewish-Palestinian friction as bad as the news tells us?”

The guide and the driver glanced at each other as if to say, “Do you want to tell him?”

One of them said, “Ninety percent of us just want to raise our families safely, educate our children and have enough to eat. We hardly care about ... ”

As he weighed his words, I waited.

“It’s the other 10 percent that stirs the pot and grabs the headlines. The rioting and the shooting, that’s not us. That’s the extremists.”

My two friends stared at me, slowly nodding.

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

It's really 'physical'

Our adult son recently expressed his discontent with the phrase “social distancing.”

He said those words conveyed a sense of disengagement and detachment from each other and our communities, which, in his view, is unhealthy and adversely impacts our emotional states.

He prefers the term “physical distancing,” which he believes more accurately describes what we’ve been doing since the novel coronavirus emerged.

I tend to agree, as we haven’t stopped being around other people, but we do so with a level of spatial (versus social) separation.

It might be a relatively small distinction but one worth embracing as events unfold.

Socializing is a vital element of personal and professional well-being and, combined with prudent physical distancing, will help us come through the pandemic as healthy and happy as possible.

DAN CLOYD

Fairbanks Oak Alley

Daniel Island

New laws won't help

The Aug. 31 editorial, “SC needs to make golf carts safer,” wrote about accidents and deaths, most of which were caused by operator error and not something more laws would help.

Common sense, rational drivers would know not to put their feet up on the dash and drive with a beer. Also, children are not legally allowed to drive a golf cart or low-speed vehicle.

There are differences in regulations between a golf cart and low-speed vehicle.

Golf carts:

Operate only during daylight hours and within four miles of the address of the registration.

Are incapable of exceeding 20 mph.

Are driven on secondary streets with speed limits of 35 mph or less.

Must have a registration certificate; proof of liability insurance; and the driver must have a driver’s license.

Are driven on golf course paths and within a community (local rules apply). For example, yes on Sullivan’s Island; no in Dunes West

Low-speed vehicles:

Are required to have headlights, seat belts for each designated seat, tail lights, brake lights; turn signals on exterior mirror on driver side and either an interior mirror or a passenger side mirror; windshield and parking brake.

Have a VIN number and must have a license plate and title.

Must be insured with personal injury protection and property damage liability.

May be driven on highways posted as 35 mph or less

May drive at speeds of 20-25 mph.

Know the rules and drive smart.

DIANE SMITH

Barrier Island Court

Mount Pleasant