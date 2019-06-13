My dad told me a lot when he didn’t say a thing.
We were deskmates in the S.C. Senate, representing different areas of the state. Part of the opening of each day’s legislative session was standing to face the flag and saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
One day, Dad was quiet during a part of the pledge. The next day, he was silent again and then again a third day.
Finally, I asked why he wasn’t reciting the entire pledge. Dad replied that he couldn’t in good conscience say that we have “liberty and justice for all.” We don’t, he said. He explained that he could say something like “working toward liberty and justice for all.”
Dad was right, you know. We really don’t have liberty and justice for all.
According to Wikipedia, Lady Justice stands for “the moral force in judicial systems. Her attributes are a blindfold, a balance and a sword.” In some cases, it seems as though the blindfold has slipped away from her eyes and the balance has tilted from level.
No, the government cannot guarantee that everyone is equal, but the government can provide for equal opportunity, blind justice and balanced scales of justice.
The government can provide for fair treatment, equal rights and open opportunities, regardless of beliefs, lifestyles, educational background, economic status or anything else.
Without that, we are not yet a land of liberty and justice for all.
Dad’s silence spoke volumes.
SHERRY SHEALY MARTSCHINK
Former South Carolina State Senator
Ayers Circle
Summerville
D-Day education
Education in history is in a sad state when you remind a 20-year-old to “Remember D-Day, when several thousand Americans died invading France 75 years ago,” as I did on June 6, and the response is “I didn’t know that.”
Are some young folks so lacking in knowledge of our country’s history that they have no idea of the sacrifices made by these men?
WOODY RASH
State Street
Charleston
Rifle Club vote
Kudos to Rifle Club members Jimmy Bailey and Andrew Savage, as well as Chris Ward of Fisher House and the other organizations, for pulling their support of the club after members rejected new bylaws on June 3.
It is encouraging that some members and other organizations have the integrity to do what is right.
Dru Peterson, president of the club, indicated he voted to accept Dr. Melvin Brown’s membership and for a change in the bylaws. He doesn’t seem willing to do much more than lament that this club needs more time to change.
Similar words have been used to stifle progress. He blames the mess on the actions of seven people. Injustice occurs when a majority sits on the sidelines.
Not only are those who blackballed the respected Dr. Brown to blame, but any of the 800 members who abstained from voting for what they knew was right.
Perhaps those who remain club members can explain to their children why they choose to participate in a club that didn’t do the right thing.
KAY NIELSEN
East Vagabond Lane
Mount Pleasant
Offshore drilling
The June 5 editorial regarding WesternGeco’s pending permit to do seismic testing offshore gave me pause.
The intention is ultimately to drill for oil and natural gas.
I am at a loss as to why this permit is even under review when oil exploration is opposed by Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders.
Isn’t it time to draw a line and send greed packing?
KATHRYN MADAY
Planters Rest
Mount Pleasant
Climate action
I urge U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to support the Climate Action Now Act.
We must act now or face a tough future. My grandkids deserve our attention now.
Here are some reasons to support this bill:
• Climate change is a global problem that will only be solved by the cooperation and commitment of the international community.
• To slow global warming, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced. There’s no other viable option.
• Until recently, the world looked to the United States to inspire and lead in times of crisis. It’s time for leaders to say to the nations of the world: “America is back. Let’s get this done.”
“We cannot solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis. ... And if solutions within the system are so impossible to find, maybe we should change the system itself.” — Greta Thunberg, teenage Swedish climate activist, December 2018.
CAROL TEMPEL
Sprague Street
Charleston
Hold accountable
Republicans will not hold President Donald Trump accountable for fear of losing in the next election. But Republicans should hold him accountable for fear of losing America’s democratic norms and values. What a terrible trade: Win an election and lose American ideals.
ELIJAH C. MORRISON
Grove Street
Charleston