Letters to the Editor: Work together to find policing solutions

I appreciate the encouragement to think about how we could provide further social services but was disappointed to see the Charleston Police Department scapegoated by a group of 46 College of Charleston faculty members who signed a letter requesting cuts to police funding.

The letter acknowledged officers are working in a city racked by racialized socioeconomic disparities, but given this, racially disproportionate arrests should not come as a surprise. They are a symptom.

And the college, which is far less diverse than the police department, gives so little access to local black students that a letter condemning racial disparities and nonrepresentation from the local community could have been written to C of C from the Charleston Police Department.

It is also strange to see the expectation from the faculty group that city police disregard laws regarding low-level nonviolent crime in order to ensure justice, rather than the suggestion that we need to change the laws.

We want, after all, police to respect and follow the law. Decriminalization is our urgent obligation, not theirs.

To solve our problems, it is better to work together. We can support the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which, along with the police department, has been reviewing every aspect of our incredibly complex criminal justice system to bring about data-driven solutions. That includes police-facilitated access to mental health services, alternatives to arrest for those intoxicated, vastly reduced jail use, improvements to court processes and bond court, and the provision of public defense.

Please review the latest reports at cjcc.charlestoncounty.org/index.php.

And please attend the meetings.

JENNIFER BAKER

Stocker Drive

Charleston

Help our children

As president of the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center’s board of directors, I have been part of our community’s response when a child is victimized.

Since 1991, we have served to ensure the best outcome for a child by working closely with children and their families when there is a concern about abuse, coordinating services with our community partner agencies and delivering direct services.

During the pandemic, the combination of social isolation and unprecedented stress on families puts children at an increased risk. As essential workers alongside first responders, members of the staff at Dee Norton have continued to innovate, pivoting our resources to continue to respond to these children and families.

We know that providing a safe community for our children takes a constant and cooperative effort by all. Every individual can make a difference. We know that, at times, it may take courage, but we must refuse to stay silent.

Dee Norton has launched an online pledge campaign encouraging all to commit to preventing abuse and protecting children. The mayors of Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant have answered the call and committed to this effort by signing the pledge. Make a difference and inspire others around you to do the same.

Children depend on us. Please join me in showing our children that we stand together to prevent abuse and to protect them.

Be the difference. Together we can help a child.

AMY DAVIDSON

Ion Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Virus is resurging

Is Megan McArdle kidding when she writes “Winter is coming. A resurgent pandemic could follow” in her Oct. 29 commentary?

Yes, McArdle writes a bit about what is happening across America now (and throughout much of the world).

But the fact is that a resurgent pandemic is upon us right now, not coming in the near future.

We can thank politicians, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who have parroted the Trump administration’s nonsense that “no one is affected” by COVID-19 or that our freedoms are somehow under attack by those on the left who advocate wearing face masks.

Just look at a pandemic map of America. The out-of-control wildfire spread of this deadly disease is occurring mostly in red states, which continue to operate under the delusion that doing nothing will somehow magically make the coronavirus go away.

We can thank the current administration and its adherents for the pandemic that is worsening every day. Surprised? You shouldn’t be.

STEVEN MORRIS

Oconee Loop

Mount Pleasant

Better way to vote

Once a nightmare is over, there is a tendency to breathe a sigh of relief and try to forget it.

After months of divisive rhetoric, millions of dollars spent, lies, misrepresentations, foreign interference, fraud scares, technology issues, outdated registration and voting systems, conflicting laws and last-minute judicial rulings, election 2020 will finally be over soon, we hope.

The American citizens deserve a simple, fair and user-friendly voting system. Perhaps one that doesn’t start shortly after candidates get elected.

I hope the new Congress will make this a priority, so that next time, we are not hearing an ongoing chorus of “I cannot wait for this to be over,” while not even knowing exactly when.

MARSHA MORELAND

Cherokee Rose Circle

Mount Pleasant