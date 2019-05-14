Like many local golf fans, we were excited when it was announced last year that the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open would be held at Charleston Country Club May 28 through June 2.
We bought our tickets far in advance and have eagerly awaited the event.
As with most outings in the Charleston area, we were waiting to see how the committee would arrange to get the people to and from the golf course since there is only one narrow road leading through a neighborhood with very limited parking.
When a plan to allow parking on the city’s municipal golf course fell through, the committee said it was working on another way to get the people there.
The plan is for everyone to park at Citadel Mall and ride shuttle buses.
This is fine for those fans who live in West Ashley, but what about those who live elsewhere?
Wouldn’t it be simpler to have a shuttle service from the downtown area, say Marion Square, and one that serves the folks on Kiawah, Johns and James islands?
It’s not necessary to have a designated parking area for pick up and return. Just publish a map of the shuttle route, which could go along Maybank Highway to Riverland Drive to Camp to Folly to the country club.
Have the shuttles properly marked so people with tickets in their hands can flag them down at designated stops.
It would be up to golf fans to figure out how to get to the designated stop.
The quick and easy (and cheaper?) way for the committee to solve the parking problem is to ask everyone to use Uber or Lyft. This really isn’t a fix.
After the 2012 PGA Championship on Kiawah, all the talk was about the muddy parking lot, the stuck cars and buses and difficulties with traffic, which overshadowed the great event.
Hopefully, the lack of good solutions for getting the people to this tournament will not put a damper on it. This is major for the Charleston area.
LARRY M. AGEE
Cheraw Drive
Charleston
Naval Hospital saved
Kudos to state Rep. William Cogswell for his insight, expertise and desire to save the Naval Hospital just in time before Charleston County Council agrees to demolish it.
Taxpayer money that was lost and misused by County Council is a direct reflection of the members’ lack of development expertise as well as poor decision-making.
Let private enterprise do what it does best. Accept the developers’ offer and improve the south end of Rivers Avenue to bring about a revitalization it so desperately needs. Most importantly, the property will be on the tax rolls once again.
Thank you, Mr. Cogswell, for trying to save this North Charleston landmark.
ROBERT ANDERSON
Edinburgh Road
Charleston
Evidence of a crime in report
The word “collusion” looms large in our current political debate. Some say that President Donald Trump colluded. Some say he did not. Both positions are judicially irrelevant because collusion is not a federal crime. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team found no collusion or conspiracy, and declined to recommend a charge of obstruction of justice, which is a crime.
The Mueller team found evidence of obstruction but “not sufficient to prove guilt.” But because of numerous meetings with Russians and the cover-ups, the Mueller report could not exonerate the president. So, unless further evidence is uncovered, conspiracy arguments are moot.
Note that, though obstruction of justice is usually committed to hide a criminal act, the crime of obstruction does not require an underlying crime. In other words, if Trump did obstruct the investigation, he can still be indicted for obstruction of justice.
It’s debatable whether our Constitution would allow the criminal prosecution of a sitting president.
Instead, the Constitution leaves the power to impeach to the House of Representatives. Mueller could not conclude that President Trump was guilty of obstruction because, as the report makes clear, doing so would leave no judicial means for Trump to clear himself.
The Mueller report gives the House of Representatives sufficient evidence to impeach.
TINA FARRELL
Cypress Run
Bluffton
Methodist minister a blessing
An April 27 letter in The Post and Courier caught my eye. I am an 80-year-old member of Bethel United Methodist Church. My pastor is the Rev. Susan Leonard. She is one of the very best that I have heard in my years as a Methodist.
I love the New Testament and love to read about Jesus and his teachings. The first thing I learned about religion as a child is that God is love.
Isn’t is wonderful that we live in the United States and are free to express ourselves according to our constitutional rights?
Members of Bethel United Methodist Church love their minister.
We are more than satisfied with her leadership, which shows great preparation and wisdom.
Rev. Leonard shows fortitude in addressing matters of all Methodists today. Her sermons, combined with the beautiful music, make Bethel a special place.
BILLY BETCHMAN
Cooper River Drive
Mount Pleasant
Keep the Clamagore
In reference to a March 22 letter to the editor about preserving a piece of history: The Clamagore is the last surviving Guppy III diesel submarine in existence.
To sink it as an artificial reef would deprive future generations of a chance to climb aboard and see just how compact this boat was with a crew of 60-plus.
Visitors come out with a new appreciation of what our naval forces were willing to endure in defense of our nation. Why can’t a ditch be dug or dredged and the Clamagore be pulled into it like the battleship North Carolina? Has anyone investigated the cost of this option?
The inside of the sub is in the same condition as when it was built, thanks to the many retired submariners who have worked on it.
The Clamagore has a 1-inch thick steel pressure hull that would preserve the interior for many years.
GARY IRVINE
Come About Way
Awendaw
Underfunded mandates hurt
I have followed the history of the state’s local government fund and its shortfalls since my days on Mount Pleasant Town Council and chairing its Finance Committee.
And I appreciate The Post and Courier
giving this topic periodic priority in articles and editorials over the years.
The Legislature has never understood how important the dollars it distributes to local governments are to their residents. It’s the difference in more potholes being filled, another two or three police officers or firefighters hired or other services being made available.
In short, the Legislature has ignored the law in this funding requirement since 2009.
That is a shameful act to be repeated 10 times over.
If local governments are the heartbeat of our state, then why does this continued mistreatment of this funding continue?
Ask your state senator or representative that question when he or she is running for re-election. I promise you he or she will be unable to give you an acceptable answer.
ELTON CARRIER
King Street
Mount Pleasant
Car damages from road work
For locals who travel Coleman Boulevard on a daily basis, I think it would be fair for the Town of Mount Pleasant to offer a 20 percent discount at Zip’s Car Care or Sea Island Auto Service for brake, shock absorber, strut or tire work that we need.
Maybe the town can work out a deal with Bottles Beverage Superstore to get us all a free six-pack of beer as well. When will this construction project ever end?
MATTHEW MAKSIMOWITZ
Baytree Drive
Mount Pleasant
Education overhaul needed
The May 6 column by Jeanne Allen of the Center for Education Reform offers no real proof that it is politicians who are trying to kill charter schools, and the premise is somewhat ridiculous.
Republicans generally support charter schools. It is pretty harsh to claim that the West Virginia “powers that be” have no interest in “creating educational opportunities for the students of their state.”
Nearly half of Washington, D.C.’s 87,000 students are enrolled in charter schools. The district’s schools are ranked 49th out of 51. The city also has adequate public transportation for nearly 39,000 charter school students.
Many areas of the South, where education is ranked low, have little or no public transportation. The vouchers offered are difficult to use when students from low-income families have no transportation to charter schools.
It is a fact that American education needs an overhaul. As a retired teacher, I agree with that. However, claims that charter schools are the answer cannot be proven based on current charter schools, which have little regulation and are not held to the same standards as public schools.
If charter school advocates applied their energies to improving our public schools instead of undermining them, perhaps we would see marked improvement nationwide.
At this point, teacher walkouts will have little impact on student achievement this year. In order to “put students first,” teachers must have a tolerable work environment.
Teachers in North and South Carolina do not have the right to strike, and teachers’ unions exist elsewhere mostly for issues of tenure and termination.
Good charter schools could help, but how do we guarantee that these charters are good, then get unprivileged students into them?
HANNAH COLE
Hermitage Lane
Ladson
Electric cars lower emissions
A recent letter writer incorrectly concluded that electric cars (EVs) are no more environmentally friendly than traditional internal combustion vehicles.
The only place EVs have a higher carbon footprint is in manufacturing. This is because battery production does produce more emissions, about 15 percent more. But that’s the only place where internal combustion vehicles win the emissions battle.
The minute you start driving an EV, the comparison becomes moot. EVs have no tailpipe emissions.
There are those who argue that the cost of producing the electricity that charges the EV negates any emissions savings. These arguments really fall apart.
The Alternative Fuels Data Center and the Union of Concerned Scientists, as well as reports from the U.S. Department of Energy, say the same thing: Driving an EV has a considerable net saving in carbon emissions compared to internal combustion vehicles.
A conventional car creates on average twice as much carbon pollution as an EV, even in states that produce most of their electricity from burning coal.
Over the average useful life of a car, that results in an internal combustion vehicle producing 33 tons more carbon pollution than an EV.
The reduction is even more pronounced in my case. I have solar panels on my home that produce slightly more than the electricity we use (including charging my car).
My average SCE&G bill last year was a negative $2. We received a $24 credit at the end of the year. So our use of an EV was half again lower in carbon emissions than a traditional vehicle.
The bottom line is this: If you are concerned about carbon emissions, an EV is a good way to lower your carbon footprint.
JOHN MANZI
Folly Beach Road
Folly Beach
Statement demeans teachers
Over decades I’ve seen teachers try to better their lives and I’ve seen school board members and district administrators vilify them for having the audacity to stand up for themselves.
For example, this demeaning statement in the April 30 Post and Courier: “Berkeley County School District is a values-driven organization that puts children first.”
This insulting comment aimed at teacher protests comes from those who think citizens don’t know their children attend schools ranked at the bottom of the country, and that the United States is mediocre in international rankings.
Regrettably, most of us don’t want to get involved. No one likes to pay more taxes than necessary, but we also know the folly of shortchanging the future of our country and that of our children.
Know that the ultimate strike is the thousands of South Carolina teachers who leave the profession each year. It takes years of experience before a teacher is at his or her best but, unlike in industry, their experience and achievement is not rewarded.
This turnover affects student achievement. The pay scale for South Carolina teachers favors beginners and shortchanges the experienced.
This is the opposite of most standards. I hate what this says about us as a people. With all the talk about protests hurting the cafeteria workers, bus drivers, the children, etc., there is little discussion about the price children pay over a lifetime as a result of receiving a substandard education.
JOSEPH O. SMITH
Bampfield Drive
Mount Pleasant
State funds pork, not services
As our state struggles to fund education, social services, law enforcement, environmental oversight, corrections, roads and other core services, it would be interesting to go through the budget and find how much money is hidden for local “pork” projects.
I suspect the average citizen would be shocked at the number of eggplant and rutabaga festivals, special-interest construction projects and other superfluous boondoggles that are tucked away in the state budget, all without a great deal of public scrutiny.
This spending, designed to curry electoral favor with the local folks, takes away countless millions of dollars from essential state government services.
There tends to be a lot of “wink-wink, nod-nod” among legislators about these expenditures because most of them do it. “You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” is an old story with our legislators.
Perhaps all the pork is the reason we don’t pay teachers sufficiently, or have an adequate number of law enforcement officers, corrections officers, social workers or fix our dreadful roads.
But it can be said that pork is something the General Assembly always gets done, even if nothing much else does.
FRANK MORGAN
Hunter Hill Road
Camden
Find solace in comics pages
Do you ever feel mentally exhausted after turning on your TV to catch the local weather while trying to enjoy your first cup of coffee?
Could it be because mixed in with the weather we are given a large dose of outrageous events our elected leaders are wasting their time and our tax dollars on by engaging in partisan politics instead of trying to solve real national problems?
This morning solitude is also often broken by a multitude of ads about big payouts you could receive if injured in a car wreck. My Rolodex is full of names and numbers to call in such an event.
The information in these repetitious ads is relentlessly drummed into my head.
Good news. I may have found a solution. Lately, the first thing I do after I get my coffee is grab my copy of The Post and Courier, turn directly to the comics, check the “Lockhorns” and next read “Mary Worth.” If you follow Mary, you know that poor little Estelle has been scammed by a lowdown jerk named Arthur.
I anxiously await each daily strip to find out how June and Karen will rescue Estelle and give Arthur his much-deserved comeuppance.
With this I am able to focus my bad thoughts on this single issue and pay no mind to politics or car wrecks.
RICHARD MORGAN
Fort Johnson Road
Charleston
Stop Calhoun name calling
I am concerned about the attitude of an April 28 letter writer toward the John C. Calhoun monument.
Whether you think it should be taken down or not, calling Mr. Calhoun a “white supremacist” and “racist” only adds to the divisiveness.
Without the name calling, maybe we could continue the pursuit of a peaceful union.
BILLIE FOWLER
Fort Drive
Hanahan