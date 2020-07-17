Letters to the Editor: Women need more than vote for equality

I would like to commend the letter writer who last week bemoaned our recent loss of civility, in particular our seeming inability to “Love Thy Neighbor,” or “follow the Golden Rule.” I couldn’t agree more.

I do, however, feel compelled to point out that her modification to Thomas Jefferson’s eloquent words in the Declaration of Independence to include the word “women” is not correct. Again, while I agree with the sentiment, the application shows a prevalent misunderstanding of our history.

The Declaration of Independence, as well as our Constitution, were written by men, for men, specifically white property owners. Poor white, black and American Indians were all left out. And women were the furthest from the Founders’ minds.

In fact, it took 130 years for women to get any mention at all. After generations of struggle, the 19th Amendment finally stated that the right to vote could not be denied “on account of sex.” That’s it. The vote is the only guaranteed constitutional right women have to this day.

Our Constitution has been amended 27 times to correct omissions and add clarifications. We have before us an opportunity to amend it one more time, to elevate women to the same level of legal protection that race, religion and national origin have by ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.

The ERA would provide equal protection under law to about half of the population. It would add “sex” to the categories of law that cannot be discriminated against.

All courts, regardless of state or jurisdiction, would be obliged to use that same standard in making their rulings.

The ERA has been ratified by 38 states, the number needed for an amendment to become law. The House of Representatives has passed a bill that would remove an obstacle to passage, and a similar bill has 49 signatures in the Senate.

We are so close to finally achieving “equal justice under law” for us all.

To find out more, visit our website at equalmeansera.org.

BARBARA FRY

Lead, Equal Means ERA

Mobile Street

Mount Pleasant

Marion Square

Since the removal of the Calhoun statue, there have been discussions about what comes next, rather than what should come next. Let me add my suggestion.

The pedestal itself is beautiful and, in my judgment, should be preserved. Instead of mounting another statue of whomever, let’s preserve the base and denote the history of Marion Square, including the placing and removal of Calhoun’s statue, on bronze plaques to record the history of the time and place.

I feel this would denote Charleston’s sense of history and community.

KATHERINE DUFFY

Clearview Drive

Charleston

Mask confusion

Gov. Henry McMaster is correct that a statewide mask mandate would be difficult to enforce, but he is wrong that it wouldn’t make a significant difference.

McMaster clearly thinks wearing a mask is a good way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, yet he is being ideologically stubborn about a principle important to consider for long-term policy — we shouldn’t pass laws difficult to enforce — but isn’t as important in the short-term.

Local governments around the state are implementing mask ordinances in a piecemeal fashion. Some communities will pass ordinances, others will not; some will cover most businesses, others only a few.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Yet the virus doesn’t recognize city limits or the kind of goods a business sells.

As any business leader understands, standardization results in more efficient outcomes.

If South Carolina is serious about getting as many people as possible to wear masks in public, it needs a policy that reflects that.

I believe most citizens are willing to act in the best interests of public health and are willing to follow rules.

Let’s save ourselves from having needlessly fractious debates about a statewide policy that, according to state epidemiologist Linda Bell, would increase mask wearing among the population.

Such a policy would lessen the confusion our piecemeal approach can cause for small businesses and citizens.

J. BANKS SMITHER

Glencoe Drive

Mount Pleasant

Summerville charm

At first, I thought the July 12 Post and Courier’s Boom & Balance headline, “Town hopes growth won’t steal its charm,” was an attempt at irony or a bad joke.

Is there anyone who has lived in or near Summerville for 20 or 30 years who doesn’t feel the theft has occurred already?

More than hope will be required to save what remains of Summerville’s once considerable charm. The pace of development in and around Summerville has overwhelmed local governments and produced predictable and severe problems, the most obvious of which are overcrowded schools and traffic congestion.

What’s required is a long pause in permitting new developments, a clear understanding of what measures might help retain what remains of Summerville’s charm, and the courage to put those measures in place and make them stick. Anything less is, indeed, just a dreamy hope.

NORMAN L. BRUNSWIG

Mccrae Drive

Moncks Corner

Coronavirus shuffle

I can shag but never felt like I was very good with all the steps. Others are so extremely talented.

But this dance we do at grocery stores, man, I got this down. I’m so good at it I can move on the least notice. It’s the “Corona Shuffle” and it’s catching on. The one-way aisle move is my favorite. And the floor signs, for one-way traffic, make it about as fun as it gets.

I just glance up that aisle and away I go. I have moves for the meat department, the produce department and one for the check-out line.

Plenty of people are doing it, but I’m the best. I can Corona Shuffle at Publix better than at Harris Teeter and the Pig, probably because of the floor tiles.

Can’t wait for my next outing.

DAVID BLAIR

Hobcaw

Mount Pleasant