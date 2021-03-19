Letters to the Editor: Woman’s $1M gift to Red Cross elicits pride

We’ve seen the headlines. Around the globe, women are leading the charge when it comes to philanthropy and generous financial contributions to nonprofit organizations.

The same is true in Charleston. This month, the American Red Cross of Lowcountry South Carolina received a $1 million donation to support our lifesaving work. And the Charleston woman who wrote the check doesn’t even want recognition for it.

When she informed me about her seven-figure gift, which is enough funding to provide more than 1,000 families who need help after a home fire, she made it clear. “I just don’t want any large press announcement surrounding this. It’s not about me. It’s about them, the people we serve.”

When it comes to the Red Cross, women leading the charge is a part of our history. This dates back to Clara Barton, who founded our organization in 1881 and served as president for 23 years. And it continues today, with President and CEO Gail McGovern.

This recent $1 million contribution, which will support families after home fires and other local disasters and ensure every hospital patient who needs blood has access to it, came during Red Cross Month. Every March since 1943, the work that Red Cross volunteers, financial supporters and blood donors do throughout the year is celebrated.

This March, I am not only thrilled to accept this heartfelt gift, but I am proud to be a Red Crosser. And, perhaps, I am even more proud to be a woman.

ASHLEY HENYAN

Executive Director

Red Cross of Lowcountry South Carolina

City Hall Lane

North Charleston

'Unlock' old station

I thank The Post and Courier for the Saturday article about the proposed “repurposing” of the old gas station on Ashley Avenue.

What a great idea.

I have walked past this lot for 20 years and would love to see the facility used in such a pleasant and pleasing way.

We are getting unlocked from COVID-19. Let’s unlock the old gas station and have a charming place to stop for morning coffee.

PEGGY W. LEVINSON

Pitt Street

Charleston

Novruz a fun holiday

On Saturday, some 400,000 Azerbaijani Americans, among other ethnic groups tracing their origin to Eurasia, will celebrate Novruz Bayram, a traditional holiday that celebrates the New Year and the coming of spring.

Novruz celebrations are a wonderful tradition going back several millennia.

It is kid-friendly and has many fun traditions and practices associated with it, from planting wheatgrass, coloring eggs and preparing sweets to jumping over bonfires and doing housecleaning.

Novruz was inscribed by UNESCO on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This ancient, peaceful and fun tradition brings not just Azerbaijanis but all people closer, celebrates nature, increases dialogue between civilizations, and promotes mutual understanding and cultural diversity.

We all need more of this.

GUNEL MASTALIYEVA

Mathis Ferry Road

Mount Pleasant

Child care needed

After such a long, unusual year it is exciting to hear about my friends and family members as they return to their physical work locations.

One issue, however, continues to come up over and over again: There appears to be a lack of before- and after-school care, day care and summer day camps for young children.

Working parents cannot return to their workplaces full time if they cannot find affordable care for their children.

Some day cares and summer camps have reduced the number of children they are accepting. Many summer day camps are either full or so expensive that working parents cannot afford them.

So what choice is a parent to make?

Even the city of Charleston has so many applicants for spots that it has to have a lottery.

As employers have begun calling employees back to their workplaces, do workers give up their jobs and associated health insurance?

That is the decision many are faced with now.

FRANCES GLANVILLE

Savannah Highway

Adams Run

Why tax dollar?

I noted in the March 10 Post and Courier Food section article on the Charleston Wine + Food Festival that the organization is “now among the wealthiest nonprofits in the country.”

Furthermore, according to Board President Steve Palmer and executive director Gillian Zettler, the organization is financially secure, is highly profitable and ended 2019 with $857,249 in assets.

In that same year, the city of Charleston gave Wine + Food $140,000. Well over $100,000 of the assets in this highly profitable nonprofit were tax dollars. Why?

RUTH MILLER

Manchester Road

Charleston