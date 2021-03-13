Letters to the Editor: Wine + Food needs to reconsider mission, welcome local chefs and vendors back

I thank Hanna Raskin for her Wednesday Post and Courier article on the Charleston Wine + Food Festival.

Our family-owned company was one of those that supported the event by donating products to chefs, buying a booth to sample our products, purchasing tickets for out-of-town guests and hosting a welcoming party using only local purveyors.

After years of participation we were informed that we needed to become a sponsor in order for our products to be included.

The festival’s set price of corporate sponsorship, along with our costs, put this out of range for us.

We hope the festival will reconsider its original mission and welcome local chefs and vendors back to the tent.

Vaccine priority an issue

My question is where did the COVID-19 vaccine come from to vaccinate teachers in Phase 1B when those of us in Phase 1A ages 65 and older were told there was no vaccine available?

On the first day that we were eligible to make an appointment for age 65, I registered my wife and was given a date in mid-April for the first dose and mid-May for the second.

We were then notified that those dates would change because of a vaccine shortage.

Before we were rescheduled, Gov. Henry McMaster opened up Phase 1B. Now teachers in that group are getting vaccinated before those who had a higher priority in 1A. Supposedly, our group was more at risk than those in Phase 1B.

Where did these vaccines magically come from and why weren’t we who were signed up earlier given priority?

We saw the governor at Darlington Raceway as they gave out thousands of shots, but we still wait for ours in Charleston.

Has politics replaced medicine so that Gov. McMaster can look good to teachers at the expense of those still waiting for immunizations?

It doesn't make sense

The price of oil is up nearly 50% in three months. I wonder what could have precipitated such a drastic change.

This, of course, translates to what we pay at the gas pump as well as for electricity and the costs of goods and services across the board.

Meanwhile, summer ice remains in the Arctic. Winter comes and goes. Ski resorts are full and millions in Texas spent some very cold days without electricity.

The Maldives are not underwater and, in fact, they have billions of dollars in new beachfront investments.

So, we pay more for what exactly?

Don't rezone Kerrison

The rezoning of property along Betsy Kerrison Parkway should be rejected. A recent proposal would change the property from its zoning of R-4 (low-density) to Planned Unit Development (a mix of housing, recreation and other facilities).

Charleston County Planning Commission reviewed and denied the proposed rezoning request, but it goes before Charleston County Council on April 13.

The plan includes a miniature golf facility or more homes. We need neither. Johns Island is being overdeveloped.

My husband and I have lived here for almost 40 years. When we first moved here, you heard only silence from the road as there were not a lot of developments built or being built. The island is being spoiled by all this development. There are other island residents who do not want this development.

A good suggestion for the property is to make it a park with swings, slides and picnic tables to enjoy the nature that is all around us.

The roads are suffering from the increase in traffic. Stop rezoning and developing to the point of destroying something that needs to be left alone.

Raise minimum wage

If a business owner is not willing or cannot afford to pay a decent minimum wage, he or she should go into another line of work. Perhaps for the current minimum wage?

What about managers?

I am responding to the March 4 letter to the editor that supported the $15 minimum wage. The writer said the argument that “jobs will be lost is a fallacy.”

If you pay an entry-level employee $15 an hour, how much can you afford to pay a manager?

I wonder if this individual ever started a business and had to meet a payroll.

