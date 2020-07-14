Letters to the Editor: Will 'Black Lives Matter' be prologue to global change?

I must say that I underestimated the zeal that the utterance of “Black Lives Matter” would cause.

As I have been fortunate enough to bear witness, history will soon concur that this simple phrase carried such a charge that it energized and galvanized resources of global proportions around a cause for justice.

But, before we commit to this story in the annals of history, I hope we consider what is taking place as merely the closing remarks of a compelling and well-written prologue.

Soon enough, there will need to be substance behind the mantra. Consider that you don’t enter a bar announcing that your friend is “hearing impaired” and then go on to demand that everyone treat her with respect.

No. We just treat everyone with dignity because we value humanity. We value the richness of a person’s heritage.

We value them as individuals. To me, if you don’t live this way, it is just giving lip service to “Black Lives Matter” in the name of justice.

I do hope that this new global momentum will shift, ever so slightly, to begin to infuse the beauty of the African American mosaic with the beauty of the stories of all cultures and backgrounds.

We are at a precipice where we have the opportunity to tell all of our singular stories in a way that will amount to one harmonious cosmic symphony.

HENRY HOLLAND

Berkeley Ridge Drive

Columbia

Get acquainted

All parents wish the best for their children.

We all want our children to be well educated without the fear of being bullied or shot when they go to school; to work at a rewarding job that they love; to be able to walk the streets of our beautiful cities without fear of being attacked; and to be happy with their lives.

Perhaps one way to accomplish this is to have our elected representatives and senators sit in alphabetical order according to their last name.

This would eliminate the phrase “our colleagues (when they mean opponents) on the other side of the aisle.”

Maybe this would help them get to know each other, and if they can’t be friends, at least they could begin to work together on compromises that help every citizen (and wannabe citizen) in our great United States.

If we continue fighting each other in Congress because of loyalty to a political party, legislation does not get passed; frustration and anger increase.

Let’s sit together (in Congress and everywhere), get to know each other and talk and work together to create a better country for ourselves and our children.

BARBARA SCHWARTZ

Cambridge Lakes Drive

Mount Pleasant

Grateful for sheriff

In many places across our nation, people are calling for there to be a new sheriff in town.

Perhaps in some places, this is warranted. But in the Lowcountry we have enjoyed stability and safety for so long we have come to expect it.

I believe the safety and stability we enjoy is in no small part due to 32 years of service by Sheriff Al Cannon.

His commitment to justice and leadership qualities ought to be viewed as a national model for how a local law enforcement agency should function, and how law enforcement officers should interact with their communities.

Having worked directly with Sheriff Cannon as a county councilman for eight years, I can attest to his dedication and wisdom in leading our finest.

I am, like many, deeply concerned with the erosion of trust between communities and law enforcement officers.

In these times, we cannot afford to abandon support for our sheriff and his deputies and their crucial work to keep our citizens safe.

The mainstream narrative would diminish the critical role of law enforcement. But the legacy of Al Cannon refutes that foolishness and highlights the importance of law enforcement done well and with integrity.

In these days of national mayhem, I am grateful “my town” has enjoyed the service of one of Charleston’s finest leaders, Al Cannon.

We are all in good hands with this sheriff in town.

CURTIS BOSTIC

S.C. Highway 165

Ravenel

Relocate statues

There has been much discussion on where to move Confederate statues.

An ideal place would be Castle Pinckney on Shutes Folly in Charleston Harbor.

It is not easily accessible but can be seen by boat. Food for thought.

DAVID BERG

Shelter Cove

Charleston