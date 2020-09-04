Letters to the Editor: Why I’m voting for Joe Biden in November

I want to make it clear why I will be voting for Joe Biden in November.

While I realize that many of my fellow South Carolinians will vote for Donald Trump, I believe that now is a good time to ask those voters to seriously take a hard look at him and then defend their position.

Many people that I have talked with believe that they are better off economically with Trump in the White House than with a Democrat.

However, a recent chart from my financial planner indicates that there is no discernible difference in the stock market with a Democrat or a Republican in the White House, and national unemployment is higher now than when Trump took office in 2017.

Wildfires are raging in the West due in part to unprecedented heat. We have witnessed more severe weather in the heart of the country, including recent hurricane-force winds in Iowa that destroyed homes, businesses and crops as well as hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are coming more frequently and with greater intensity to threaten the entire East Coast.

Yet Trump has reversed environmental

protections that might slow climate change and keep us safer and more economically secure.

Almost eight months after the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the United States, we are still struggling to return to normal.

More than 180,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus in that same period, and that number will continue to grow.

Bold action at the national level could have lessened the impact of the virus. Instead, Trump told us it would go away. We are struggling to reopen schools and businesses and trying to restart normal activities that we often take for granted in a free society.

Trump has alienated our long-standing allies as he cozies up to Russia, has threatened cuts to Medicare and Social Security and has given credence to the far-right conspiracy group QAnon.

Trump does not seem to believe in the ideals on which this country was founded.

JOHN WOODS

Pine Island View

Mount Pleasant

Verner attack

Someone recently made an anonymous report to the S.C. Arts Commission about some racially charged writings by painter Elizabeth O’Neill Verner. This is just another example of the craze to attack the dead by dropping the race card on them. This is cowardly.

We are dismayed that Mrs. Verner’s reputation has been misrepresented.

She created portraits of real people in Charleston, for the most part African Americans, in pastel, etchings and oil paintings. She paid her models, who were most often the flower vendors working around the Four Corners of Law in downtown Charleston.

When the city tried to remove these women, she defended them and drew attention to what she described as their entrepreneurial spirit. She was sympathetic. A widow herself, she was trying to make a living.

These women and their descendants often popped in to Mrs. Verner’s studio to visit.

We know most of their names. They were proud to have been chosen by her for their portraits, and considered her to be their biggest ally and supporter, not only for her successful persuasion to let them sell on the streets, but for her realistic portraits of them that gave them real dignity not shown before.

A large crowd of the original vendors and their families came to her funeral.

In addition to the well-known flower vendors, Verner made several portraits of men in the black community. Among them is a fine etching of the Rev. Daniel Jenkins, who started the Jenkins Orphanage. At the time, Jenkins was under attack for favoring his own children over his wards. It all blew over, but he was grateful for the support Mrs. Verner gave him.

Elizabeth O’Neill Verner was not perfect, but she also was a superb person and worthy of remembrance.

DAVID VERNER

HAMILTON

Grandson of Elizabeth O’Neill Verner

Meadows Road

Warrenton, Virginia

Improving Hwy. 41

I hope Charleston County will reconsider how to “improve” S.C. Highway 41.

Yes, it needs it, but for whom? Has the Phillips community grown such that it has worsened traffic flow? If not, why should they bear the burden for the added traffic flow?

Moving the intended route would damage wetlands to go through Dunes West and Park West.

Then why can’t the county do what developers are allowed to do in similar situations? Dedicate some other county property to be wetlands forever.

This would save the Phillips community in the process.

FORREST BONNER

Madison Court

Mount Pleasant

New era in fast food

The era of McDonald’s, Burger King and Hardee’s is soon to be in the past. Enter the real deal in fast food: Chick-fil-A, a restaurant with good food, good morals, good service and a penchant for helping in the community.

This business hires students and trains them in the art of customer service and to engage the customer at every level and to smile while doing it.

A real person taking your order and double-checking it are some of the benefits of this establishment.

Other restaurants cannot compare, nor do they seem to try.

Goodbye, old friends. We had some fun, but now it’s time to fade into the past.

WILLIAM PERPER

Excalibur Place

North Charleston