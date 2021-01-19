Letters to the Editor: Which will Joe Biden choose as leader: Party or country?

The past four years have been stomach churning with caustic accusations, actions and missteps by all parties. The attack on the U.S. Capitol was unimaginable.

Now is the time to see if bipartisanship and “country first” can be realities or if they are just empty party slogans.

In September 1974, President Gerald Ford showed real leadership and resolve when he made the right decision to pardon former President Richard Nixon. He saved our country from tearing itself apart at a tremendous cost to himself.

Now the onus is on Joe Biden to show leadership and answer that question, “Which comes first: party, self or country?”

Can he step up and lead us to healing and unity as Americans as well as move the country forward?

DOUGLAS H. SASS

Gadsden Street

Charleston

Deadly contradiction

I enjoy a good contradiction. “Share the road” is a good one. Except this contradiction can kill bicyclists, pedestrians, walkers with baby strollers, walkers with dogs, the elderly with walkers and those in wheelchairs.

“Share the road” means “take the lane.”

According to South Carolina law, without a bike lane, cyclists are required to ride as far right in the lane of traffic as possible, not on the sidewalk, as some people may think.

The plan to close the Sullivan’s Island causeway multiuse path will force nondrivers into the road. This creates a situation for bicycle riders where they should take the center of the lane rather than the far right side.

Attempting to share the narrow lane with drivers will put everyone at risk of a collision.

F.X. CLASBY

Riverside Drive

Charleston

Birth control needs

The S.C. Senate and House are not only forcing through legislation prohibiting abortion as early as six weeks, when most women have yet to confirm the pregnancy, lawmakers continue to fight the right of Planned Parenthood, the largest agency of birth control services in the state, to receive federal Medicaid funding.

The burden falls on our most vulnerable young women, the poorest and those without adults in their lives to guide them through one of life’s most difficult decisions.

Women disproportionately bear the consequences of their actions when it comes to an unwanted pregnancy. Many in the Legislature continue to force their beliefs and moral judgments on women.

Where is the justice in blocking services for women who cannot afford birth control, who perhaps would like to carry the pregnancy to full term but can’t for lack of personal and financial resources?

South Carolina, you can do better than this.

SARAH REDMOND

Innisbrook Bend

Summerville

Difficult, needed vote

Thank you, Rep. Tom Rice, for casting a difficult, but necessary vote for impeachment.

Thank you for having the clarity and moral courage to do the right thing.

In our current climate of rampant conspiracy theories and alternative facts, it is a breath of fresh air for a politician to set aside personal ambition for the sake of good and for the benefit of the nation.

If only the other GOP members of the S.C. congressional delegation had equal courage.

MARK TESENIAR

Ford Johnson Road

Charleston

Trump blew it

There is an old saying comparing house guests who overstay with fish that should have been eaten a day earlier.

Our impeached President Donald Trump finds himself so positioned when just months ago he had a successful presidential campaign tantalizingly within reach. But his arrogance, sense of entitlement and a penchant for inflammatory speeches ultimately brought him down.

It was the latter that triggered thousands of loyal followers in an unprecedented act of violence to storm and ravage the U.S. Capitol with Congress in session. It was all the U.S. House needed to bestow on Trump the dubious distinction of becoming the only president to have been impeached twice.

Now, Trump’s legacy and the ability to again run for office are in the hands of the U.S. Senate, which will judge whether the House made its case for impeachment.

It was all there for Trump: a second term as president and an opportunity to build on his achievements. Those of us who twice voted for him looked past the man to his promises and beliefs.

We saw a bold, new approach to governance exemplified by his success in the Middle East, his work improving job opportunities for minorities and beginning the process of reacquiring control of our borders.

But instead of wondering what might have been, he leaves us worrying about what might be.

N. JOHN GARCIA

Carolina Towne Court

Mount Pleasant