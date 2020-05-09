Letters to the Editor: Where’s the logic in opening up SC now?

Where’s the logic?

Someone needs to explain why it’s logical or healthy to be “opening up” South Carolina at this point in the pandemic.

Since we have yet to see anything like a comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 public testing program, we must rely on the evidence from other states’ programs. These consistently indicate an unexpectedly high rate of “silent” (symptom-free) infection in the general population, with as many as 3 of every 4 infected people being carriers of the virus.

The best statistics South Carolina has offered are, first, the daily tally of new cases, which has not shown consistent decline over the past 14 days and, second, the “rate” of cases per 100,000 people in each county. That rate has increased only in the most populous counties, including Charleston County, over the past two weeks.

It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature. If officials have been too eager for economic activity to return — and from what I see it’s returning with a vengeance while many people continue to endanger others by shunning masks — it will be evident before long and at far greater cost to public health and the state’s economy.

PHILIP SNEAD

North Edgewater Drive

Charleston

Pandemic bright side

If there is any bright side to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that the flood of pestersome, irritating and exasperating robocalls has temporarily slowed to a trickle.

TED RAPCHICK

Forest Glen Drive

Charleston

Don’t let guard down

I am 100% for boosting businesses in South Carolina that have been affected by COVID-19 and the harm it has done to our workforce and economy.

South Carolina was the last state east of the Mississippi River to tell residents to stay a home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

People who weren’t going to work, church, visit relatives, purchase food or to a doctor’s appointment could be fined or even sent to jail.

As of May 4, our governor made the stay-at-home order voluntary, and South Carolina became one of the first states to lift such orders. That order, according to South Carolina’s top public health scientist, was credited with slowing the spread of the virus first detected in China.

I hope and pray we are not relaxing our preventive measures too soon. Eagerness to reopen too early could bring another wave of COVID-19 cases. With our guard relaxed, I’ve noticed fewer people wearing masks while shopping or exercising and more groups not observing social distancing guidelines.

I believe our leaders in Columbia have done a good job dealing with the pandemic and all its complicated issues, but I have grave concerns that reopening too soon could be a real disaster and take away from progress we’ve made. We’ve got a long way to go.

CHARLES R. THOMPSON JR.

Cumberland Street

Charleston

Furl battle flag

The controversy over flying the Confederate battle flag is in the news again because Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger has wisely decided to ban it from all bases.

There is the usual hue and cry from the “heritage” folks, but they refuse to comprehend that this battle flag is an insult to many among our population, black, white and every color in between.

The fact that there is a “battle” flag to begin with is an insult. In what other nation does the losing side in a civil war fly its colors? There is not one on the face of this Earth.

To me and many I know, this flag represents the dark days of Reconstruction and the Jim Crow era, as well as the many murders of people of color because of their race.

I have no issue with those who celebrate their heritage.

The flag, however, has come to represent much more. It was flown by the KKK during nighttime forays into black communities.

It serves no useful purpose to anyone who isn’t a heritage buff. And it should not, not now nor ever again, be flown in our state or on any military base.

This nation as a whole stands for other values: Murder, lynching, cross burnings and terror are not among them.

I applaud Gen. Berger for his decision.

NICOLAS C. LEMPESIS

East Ashley Avenue

Folly Beach

Time to fix potholes

Many of our roads, in particular the Mark Clark Expressway, are like minefields.

The folks responsible for fixing potholes are missing a golden opportunity to repair them and minimize inconveniencing the masses who normally travel them.

DOLPH RODENBERG

Bradburn Drive

Mount Pleasant