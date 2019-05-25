Every day in The Post and Courier, I read about how we are setting records for port volume and flights in and out of our airport.
Tourism is reaching new highs as is the number of hotels being built on the peninsula and Mount Pleasant.
South Carolina has attracted automobile manufacturers, Boeing, software companies, the cruise industry and restaurants second to none.
At the same time I read we never have enough money to pave our roads or upgrade our infrastructure, including flood abatement.
We residents have approved sales tax increases for road improvements, etc., yet our politicians always cry there is never enough funding. What gives here?
LOU VITALE
Oyster View Court
Mount Pleasant
Old septic tank use
In 2006, my company, H.M. Northcutt Corp. in Mount Pleasant, was working with a developer in Clarendon County. His plans were for a golf course community, and we were working with his engineer on water and sewer systems. We had a meeting in the engineer’s office for them to hear from the company we recommended for the sewer system.
The company representative began by explaining that his system began at each home with a Septic Tank Effluent Pumping system installed. He went on to explain the purpose of the STEP system to be installed at each lot.
The system holds wastewater in a septic tank and only the effluent from the tank goes on to further aerobic treatment, normally referred to as tertiary treatment. At that point in the presentation, the engineer asked why we were not taught this in engineering school.
The finished product easily met discharge limitations mandated by South Carolina DHEC. Since this was a golf course community, the obvious use for the treated wastewater was golf course irrigation.
Handling wastewater in this fashion has a plethora of advantages. Infrastructure and energy requirements to move and treat septic tank effluent is much less costly than centralized wastewater treatment. Fats, oil and grease are a costly problem for standard wastewater collection systems. With STEP systems, all of that stays on the property to be reduced anaerobically. Snowden, Awendaw and McClellanville can have cost effective wastewater treatment.
CHARLIE NORTHCUTT
Chuck Dawley Boulevard
Mount Pleasant
District 4 search
I am concerned about the way the search for a new Dorchester County District 4 superintendent has been handled.
Months ago, Superintendent Morris Ravenell announced his plans to retire at the end of this school year. No further information was given until an announcement a few weeks ago about an April 30 Q&A session with finalists for the position.
The names of the finalists were not made public beforehand. This was a red flag for me and certainly not an example of transparency.
At the meeting, some redacted copies of the finalists’ resumes and applications were presented moments before the Q&A began, making it impossible to read and listen at the same time. That was another red flag.
The board went into executive session and voted to reopen the search for a new superintendent. That vote should have been taken in open session. This is another red flag.
Although the St. George Eagle Record reported that the school board voted April 30 in closed session to reopen the search, the board actually took the vote in open session on May 1, according to my information from the district office.
The vote was split, and I congratulate whoever voted against the motion to reopen the search.
In the spirit of transparency, will the board answer the following questions:
• How much money was spent on the failed candidate search?
• Will the board reveal what it’s costing for the new search?
• Will the board provide the public with information as the new search progresses?
CHERYL MUSHRUSH
Pearfield Road
Dorchester
PGA spectators
While watching the PGA tournament played May 16-19, I thought, is it me or have the spectators at professional golf tournaments become a bit out of control?
By the way, I love the advertisements for “Happy Hour” for the U.S. Women’s Open at Charleston Country Club May 30-June 2.
Let’s hope the folks attending are more respectful of the ladies.
Fore.
KIM WESTBERG
Marsh Oak Lane
Seabrook Island
War on children
Imagine the horror of being a child and having your safety at constant risk because of threats such as bullets, bombs and starvation. Sadly, this is the case for nearly 1 in 5 children across the world living in conflict zones.
When exposed to conflict, children’s lives and futures are at risk. Education is often attacked or disrupted. Schools are deliberately bombed, torched and destroyed while students and teachers are threatened or killed at and on the way to school.
Children are used as pawns in war and left without access to safe, quality learning environments that are essential to their growth and well-being, and particularly supportive after traumatic events. This targeted method paralyzes communities into submission by using their children’s safety against them.
At a time when the number of attacks on schools is among the highest ever recorded, Congress must lead in condemning attacks on schools, holding perpetrators accountable and taking tangible action to protect and restore schools as safe zones for children affected by conflict.
As a volunteer with Save the Children Action Network, I urge Rep. Joe Cunningham to co-sponsor House Resolution 277, a bipartisan measure to ensure children living in conflict zones have access to safe, quality education.
Every child around the world deserves a future. Our elected officials have an obligation to make a difference, and it’s up to us to demand their leadership.
NATALIA MAYES
Northern Red Oak Drive
Summerville