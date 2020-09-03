Letters to the Editor: Where is Democratic Party diversity?

I followed The Post and Courier’s coverage of the recent Democratic National Convention.

What’s striking to me is the diversity of candidates the party started with before the primaries eliminated all but the status quo: a 70-plus-year-old white male career politician.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that independent-minded, working class folks have fewer opportunities to run for political office, or even vote for a legitimate, independent-minded candidate.

With nearly all of the political money tied to the Democratic or Republican parties and their myriad political action committees, the system seems ripe for serious reform.

The question is, how do we open up the system so everyone has more diverse choices?

R.L. PULLEY

Durham Drive

Goose Creek

Greenville misses picture

A mural in Greenville tells the story of discrimination and pioneering educator Pearlie Harris. The mural is finally acknowledging an influential person of color.

Why isn’t there a statue of her on Main Street, instead of a group of generic black schoolchildren? Why is there not a statue of Jesse Jackson, a Greenville native, on Main Street?

The Woolworth store was taken down and there is no significantly visible dedication to the civil rights struggle that took place there.

Instead, Confederate statues get all the attention and glory.

Greenville still doesn’t get it.

MIKE CUBELO

Palmetto Road

Edisto Island

QAnon is harmful

The theory that Hollywood and political elites are conspiring to traffic children for their adrenochrome originated in anti-Semitic “blood libel,” dating from the Middle Ages through Nazism and now with QAnon.

Christians were the originators of the blood libel rumors and perpetrators of the violence that resulted from them.

Today, some right-wing Christians appear to be driving the spread of QAnon theories.

If Christ is truly at the center of a movement, it will not thrive on slander, libel, fear, divisiveness or violence.

Christians must refuse to be part of a movement that is antithetical to the life, witness and ministry of Jesus.

Child sex trafficking is a serious issue, and conspiracy theories harm the efforts of those working to protect children and seek justice.

Theories like these also serve to reinforce the faulty idea that child sex abusers are shadowy, removed characters who run in elite circles rather than your neighbor or family member, who are statistically much more likely to sexually abuse your child than a celebrity.

If child sex abuse rattles you, good. It should. However, furthering the QAnon conspiracy theories only creates division and paranoia.

Make a meaningful impact by prayerfully seeking the most effective ways to help, educating yourself through credible sources and volunteering at your local sex abuse crisis center.

SARA CROCKER

Autumn Lane

Belton

Think outside box

An Aug. 15 letter writer, like so many others, recognizes the need for more affordable housing in the Charleston area.

However, the remedy offered was to increase taxes. A suggested Charleston County income tax would have a larger direct negative impact on the middle-class residents of Charleston County. The middle class already pays the majority of taxes of every variety. What happens when the middle class runs dry?

Here is an idea: For fiscal 2019, according to the SPA website, 2.4 million 20-foot equivalent containers passed through the port of Charleston. If allowed by law, a $10 service charge on each container would generate about $24 million a year that could be used for affordable housing. We should do some thinking outside the box, or container in this case, and not burden citizens of Charleston County with more taxes.

RANDY ALLEN

Larissa Drive

Charleston

Back Phillips neighbors

We have lived off S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant for 20 years. Please do not expand the road through the middle of the Phillips community.

It seems that the proponents of bisecting the community wait for protesters to quieten down and then publish again the same “grand plan” to widen Highway 41 through the community.

We all must step up in support of our neighbors there. They were here first, and no one addressed the inevitable traffic issues when all of the later communities were being built around them. That road should run through the communities that are the cause of the traffic issues we have today.

Those with the least amount of resources to fight this are getting it forced on them again.

There is a reasonable alternative, so take the high road

CATHY GRAFMANN

Black River Drive

Mount Pleasant