Letters to the Editor: Where are the leaders to deal with current crisis?

In times of crisis, leaders are supposed to lead. Where are they?

People want direction, discussion and solutions. The problems we are experiencing now have been going on for too many years.

How about one of our leaders standing up and saying let’s get governors, the Justice Department, police commissioners and civic leaders together to discuss these problems. Once the discussions start, create a set of guidelines, review them publicly, get feedback, revise and distribute them to cities, towns and police departments.

All the while, leaders need to report back to the public consistently on what these discussions and guidelines are.

This is not rocket science.

MARC ST. GEORGE

Decatur Drive

Summerville

Students must return

We must find a way to allow children to return to schools for daily in-person instruction. While COVID-19 is a horrible disease, I believe the negative impact of keeping our children out of school buildings is greater.

A June 3 Wall Street Journal article stated, “A study published in the Journal of Labor Economics showed that children who received less education because of World War II earned significantly less than others, even 40 years after the conflict ended.”

Our children lost 30% of in-person instruction in the 2019-20 school year. While the opportunity for online learning was commendable, it cannot replace the in-person learning experience from professional teachers.

The benefits our schools provide go well beyond reading, writing and arithmetic. The fact is schools are a part of our social safety net.

Schools protect children who need protection, feed children who need feeding, keep idle minds busy and allow children to develop positive friendships and social skills.

Let’s continue to flatten the curve but not at the expense of a generation of learners. We will have a much greater fight if we do not allow children back in school buildings.

MEGHAN ROWLAND

Scotland Drive

Mount Pleasant

Avoid Chinese products

Communist China is not our friend. Our manufacturers who moved to China gave them our expertise in designing and manufacturing, thus boosting their economy and enabling them to become a world power.

We need to make an effort to buy American-made products whenever possible. If enough of us do this, some of our manufacturers will return to the U.S., thus boosting our economy and reducing unemployment. It’s not easy finding American-made products, but I’ve been doing it for years.

ROY McLEAN

Varner Street

Summerville

We chose utilitarianism

On June 8, South Carolina set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases. The previous record was set only two days earlier.

The United States has recorded more than 110,000 deaths from this virus.

The new records happened as our economy was reopening. We are going shopping, dining out and heading to the gym.

In fact, we are doing whatever we choose. We have been told that the economy will not shut down again no matter what happens. We also are being told that public mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding crowds cannot be mandated. Those are just suggestions.

We do not have a vaccine and are nowhere near achieving herd immunity. No one knows how many will die from this virus. It may be several hundred thousand or several million.

Our actions indicate we are ready to accept whatever is needed to save the economy and preserve our way of life for those who do not succumb to this virus.

We have chosen the ethical philosophy known as utilitarianism. Simply put, it means the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. In order to honor the legacy of those who have died, the following inscription should be placed on their tombstone: “Died so the economy could live.”

It is the least we can do.

TOM DI FIGLIO

Duck Hawk Retreat

Charleston

A trillion here, there

It is difficult for many to imagine what a trillion dollars really is. Before the coronavirus crisis, the U.S. was running a $1 trillion deficit.

Congress passed a $3 trillion emergency bill to help individuals and companies survive the shutdowns. Many billions will go to states that had serious budget deficits before the crisis to fund problems like underfunded pension plans among other budget shortfalls.

Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed another $3 trillion outlined in 1,800 pages that few, if any, legislators have read.

We don’t even know how effective the first $3 trillion in relief funding was. So we are looking at adding a total of $6 trillion to the national deficit in one year. If we keep this up, we will be headed toward bankruptcy. The crisis needs to be addressed, but do it in a responsible way.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island