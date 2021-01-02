Letters to the Editor: What we’re missing in fight against COVID-19

A fellow Post and Courier reader wrote in the Dec. 27 letters to the editor that the number of cases of COVID-19 is rising despite people wearing masks in stores and asks “What are we missing?”

Assuming that the question is not sarcastic, please allow me to answer.

“We” are missing the fact that many stores mandate masks, whereas most places do not.

Many citizens ignore guideline imperatives on staying 6 to 10 feet away from each other.

Holiday celebrations of large numbers took place despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to gather with anyone outside the immediate family.

People traveled at record numbers during Thanksgiving and Christmas despite health agencies imploring them not to.

We still don’t have enough testing to know who has the virus and may be contagious.

We still don’t have a state or nationwide mask mandate.

Scientists trying to find a cure are receiving death threats.

Any more questions?

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

Improve road signs

Many thanks to the writer of Monday’s letter “Road signs needed.”

I have been complaining about the lack or poor visibility of traffic signs, road signs and road markings since we moved to the area five years ago.

I avoid driving to or through Charleston during bad weather or after dark because signs and lane markings are virtually invisible.

The situation is just as bad in Summerville but is being compounded by the housing construction frenzy.

CARMEN KLAPPERICH

Dawson Branch Road

Summerville

Lesson of Berlin Wall

On Nov. 9, 1989, I was serving in Europe when the Berlin Wall came down, marking the end of the Cold War and the beginning of Germany’s reunification.

Then-West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl welcomed the former Soviet satellite state and predicted the reunification process would cost about $60 billion.

Three years later, that number was already climbing past $600 billion, with some estimates for the reunification as high as $1.6 trillion.

Given that the Democratic Republic of Germany was often cited as a model for socialism and a star in the Soviet Union, why was the integration so costly?

Roads, bridges, rails and mass transit were is terrible disrepair.

Housing was dilapidated and far below Western regulatory standards.

Medical treatment was rationed. So, too, were consumer goods.

Education was very selective and sports were highly regulated with a cultural penchant toward drug-enhanced performance.

Property ownership was controlled by the state. Productivity was dismal. Simply, without incentive, workers were lazy with little ambition. What’s the lesson? If the DDR was the best that the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics had to offer, it is certainly an indictment of the socialist/communist model. We Americans should feel blessed to have resisted the utopian philosophy where the citizens exist to serve the state instead of the state existing to serve its citizens.

JAMIE GOUGH

Camp Road

Charleston

Defend Electoral College

Many in the Democratic Party want to eliminate the Electoral College.

It started when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College in 2016 against Donald Trump.

The dialogue continued before Joe Biden’s victory and even though he won the Electoral College vote, it was extremely close in a few states.

Looking at the statistics shows that Hillary Clinton lost the Electoral College but won the popular vote by 2.9 million because she had a winning margin of 5.1 million in just New York and California.

In the Biden-Trump election, Biden won by 6.3 million votes because he won New York and California by 7.1 million.

If we eliminate the Electoral College, forget about what we in South Carolina want to see in the future.

We will end up with a one-party nation dominated by New York and California.

We will be paying for all of their failures.

This one-party nation will be a socialist country.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island

Country is losing fight

Is it that so many cannot discern fact from fiction, or is choosing to part with truth and reality an excuse to energize a desire for conflict and warmongering?

Sadly, the country is losing.

MARSHA MORELAND

Cherokee Rose Circle

Mount Pleasant