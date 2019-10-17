Noise pollution

When we bought our house on Sullivan’s Island in 1982, the sounds of the island were the waves, the winds and the doves.

Things have changed drastically.

This summer has been one of machinery noise. First, it was the sewer suckers, then the tree destroyers and, above it all, the almost constant roar of gas-powered leaf blowers.

These obnoxious machines are almost as loud as a jet engine and can be heard from a half-mile away.

Also, the two-cycle engines are highly polluting. Come on, people. Every blade of grass doesn’t have to be perfect. Get Bahia grass. You won’t have to water or fertilize it, and it’s self-seeding.

I think it’s time we banned these awful machines. Electric blowers work just as well with less than half the noise and no emissions.

Let’s make our town safe again for the human ear.

HOWARD HOLL and JOY HOLL

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Ethel Gethers Davis

With the recent death of Ethel Gethers Davis, a member of one of Berkeley County’s distinguished families, Berkeley County lost one of its most cherished citizens.

As a former principal of Bonneau Elementary School and H.E. Bonner Elementary School, she greatly influenced generations of students.

She was a caring, respected, fair and firm educator. While she has been out of the classroom for some years, her influence and memory will live on in the lives of her students.

We are blessed to have known her.

JOHN WILLIAMS

Lucas Street

Pinopolis

DOT is correct

In the name of progress, Charleston’s city and county government agencies have, over the past 10 years, allowed thousands of people to move into the Charleston metro area.

As usual, they have been shortsighted and not provided adequate infrastructure. Highways have become parking lots. No one can walk along or ride a bike safely on S.C. Highway 61. Can drivers really appreciate the canopy while driving 50 mph and focusing on oncoming traffic?

Housing developers should be charged with building roads and improving infrastructure. They have not done enough.

Highway 61 is decades overdue for widening. Cut down the trees! Highway 61 should be widened to four lanes from Bees Ferry Road to Bacons Bridge Road.

In addition, there should be a biicycle lane and a sidewalk along the entire stretch. People walking or riding bikes could then enjoy the historic plantation district.

Once the roadwork is complete, plant as many oak trees as you like on both sides on the new road. The trees will grow back.

MARSHALL SWINDALL

Cordwainer Court

Charleston

Sophisticated scam

As a former law enforcement officer, I’ve run into just about every type of crook except for cyber criminals, which came long after my career ended. I want to make people aware of a bad situation that recently happened to me.

I was having a problem with my internet speed being slow. AT&T is my internet provider so I called to ask for help. After spending hours on the phone and getting nowhere, I received a call from a guy who said he was an AT&T supervisor in Texas. I told him I’d just put in a written complaint stating that I had been treated badly. He said he would handle the problem.

I looked at my caller ID, which said, “Unknown Name” with his number. When I question him, he said he was using his own phone. I thought that was odd, but I let down my guard considering he had my number and was aware of the problem.

He asked if he could take control of my computer remotely to make changes to upgrade the speed. I saw him use an ID number to log on. Then he asked me to step away from the screen. I asked, “Why? Is it going to blow up?” He said it was for security reasons. I was also told if it didn’t work, he would send a technician.

When done, he said to turn off the computer, wait a half-hour and call him back, which I did. I got a recording telling me to leave a message. I called a second time after I saw no change in the speed and got the same message. I called AT&T to ask about the call. I was told there was no record in their computers.

To be able to use an ID code to access my computer and have access to AT&T’s complaint files suggests a sophisticated criminal. I immediately changed my online bank records and credit cards. The bottom line is, if you don’t see your internet company name on your caller ID and don’t know who you are dealing with, hang up and call your company so you don’t end up being conned like me.

GREGORY J. TOPLIFF

Glenwood Drive

Warrenville

Saudis not ‘with us’

The Saudis were not “with us” much at Normandy, either, but they certainly were at the World Trade Center on 9/11. I hope we do not waste people doing work for them.

BARRY BOYLE

Dixie Plantation Road

Hollywood