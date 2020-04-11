Letters to the Editor: West Ashley Greenway needs patrols to enforce safe spaces

Our West Ashley Greenway has become a heavily trafficked and often congested recreational area.

Too many young men and women gather in groups to walk and socialize with total disregard to others and the need to keep safe distances, no one wears protection and they are often rude to those requesting safe spacing.

We need to reinstate police patrols of the Greenway and enforce the COVID-19 mandates.

I fear we can no longer use this neighborhood asset due to the potential exposure to the virus by selfish individuals.

CARLOS FERNANDEZ

Canterbury Road

Charleston

Three questions

Am I the only one wondering about these three things?

1. Are gun stores considered essential businesses in this coronavirus climate?

2. Is the president hijacking the network evening news time slot?

3. Are we comfortable with the removal of our national clean air rules and one-use plastic bag regulations in some states?

ELAINE MILLER

Essex Farms Drive

Charleston

‘Shooting’ germs?

Why have gun purchases “smashed records amid coronavirus fears?”

Why shoot the germs when soap and water or and hand sanitizer will do the trick?

LENNY ZUCKER

Hobonny Lane

Charleston

History is repeating

History always has a way of repeating itself. It is a flaw in the human experience.

In 1938, Neville Chamberlain, the prime minister of Great Britain, met with Adolph Hitler to forge a “peace agreement” to avoid WWII and start a peace dialogue with Germany.

He waved his agreement in what turned out to be a one-sided and almost comical ignorance of who he was dealing with.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon visited the Peoples Republic of China as an important strategic, cultural and diplomatic overture to resume harmonious relations between the United States and the PRC.

He also smiled and waved his diplomatic success in what has been a one-sided and almost comical ignorance of who we were dealing with.

That diplomatic success became the standard for our dealings with PRC for the nearly 50 years. We always knew but did not act.

We now face very troubling times, along with the rest of the world. Is history just repeating itself?

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Sharpestowne Court

Mount Pleasant

Wear face masks

Now that governments and health experts advise that regular citizens need to wear face masks in public, I offer these points.

1. For those who are infected but have no symptoms, a face mask will reduce infectious particles that could infect other people.

2. It helps remind you to not touch your face.

3. If you still get infected, you may receive a lower inoculum (infectious particles) because you have a mask, resulting in, perhaps, a less severe outcome.

I am really distressed to find that so many people in Charleston are still packing the grocery and hardware stores and not using masks or social distancing.

I know it’s hard, but if we take these precautions, as well as using masks, we might be able to flatten the curve sooner rather than later.

Please, start using masks.

Even homemade cotton masks with HEPA filter vacuum cleaner bags (cut to size) will help. That’s what I use.

LEISA LAWRENCE

Savannah Highway

Charleston

Thank you, heroes

I don’t know when this coronavirus crisis will end or who is to blame.

What I do know is that I am proud of those on the front lines who have stepped up to the plate.

It is hard to find the words to tell someone who leaves their family each day to help others how grateful we are.

You are our heroes.

BETTE HELGESEN

Sweet Myrtle Circle

Mount Pleasant

Use time to help

To my fellow Johns Islanders, I offer a suggestion: Why don’t we all spend some of the bonus time we have to pick up the litter that drowns our island?

We would be outside, with plenty of social distancing and would benefit from a little from a feel-good factor we all need.

MARIE-PAULE MCNEICE

Wild Plum Road

Johns Island