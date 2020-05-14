Letters to the Editor: Week puts focus on boating safety

May 16-22 is National Safe Boating Week, a great time to remind local boaters of the importance of practices such as taking a safe-boating course, limiting alcohol consumption on boats and understanding navigational rules.

Every year we lose local boaters to accidents that could have been prevented by following basic safety rules.

Many of the complaints we hear from local boaters about misconduct at landings could be eliminated if all of us understood and followed basic boating etiquette.

Some of the culprits are new to boating and know no better; others are lifelong Charleston boaters who believe because they were “raised on these waters,” they somehow have a right to overlook the rules.

Whatever the case, boating would be much safer if all of us understood and respected each other and the rules of the waterway.

Taking a basic boating course would be a great place to start.

Several local agencies, including America’s Boating Club Charleston, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, offer boater education at low or no cost.

Basic classes are listed on the DNR Boater Education calendar. Advanced classes are available from America’s Boating Club and the USCG Auxiliary.

A number of classes will be held this summer as social distancing allows them.

Let’s educate ourselves and save lives.

DONNA LYNES

S.C. Highway 35

St. Stephen

Not doing right thing

I respectfully disagree with the tenor of the May 10 editorial regarding the protection of workers (and customers) at businesses that are beginning to reopen across South Carolina.

Yes, we have a political culture here that emphasizes less regulation, more personal freedom and individuals taking responsibility for their actions (at least theoretically).

But the COVID-19 situation is an extreme outlier regarding the norms of our state.

Extrapolating from the business/worker emphasis of your editorial, do you honestly believe people, if left to their own devices, will do the right thing?

Recent experience tells me a resounding “no.”

I find it incredible that people still go to supermarkets without masks or other protective gear. The prevailing ethos seems to be: “Don’t tread on me.”

I wear a mask, not for my own protection but for the protection of others in case I am asymptomatically infected with the virus.

Only recently did Costco require people entering the store to wear a mask. But Publix allows anyone to wander in and shop. Don’t people without masks realize they could spread the disease willy-nilly? Apparently not. This is the height of irresponsibility.

So I disagree that most people do the right thing. Clearly they don’t. And when a crisis of this magnitude hits us, yes, government should step in and impose strict standards so we can defeat this scourge.

This isn’t taking anyone’s rights away. It is common sense.

STEVEN MORRIS

Oconee Loop

Mount Pleasant

Working parents’ woes

Our American economic system is stacked against working parents.

Often the salaries of working mothers are barely enough to cover child care.

The coronavirus has dramatically increased the demands on working parents. First, closed schools, day care centers and stay-at-home orders. Parents were suddenly doing their jobs at home while supervising children.

Then some workers started returning to their workplaces. What happens to their children?

Do parents split time working at the office and staying home? Grandparents? Hire someone?

Wait, you say they have an option to stay home. What about the unspoken pressure to be present and perform. Who will be laid off? The person who worked from home or the one in the office?

Summer is coming, and plans for day care or summer programs should be solidified.

But nothing is certain. What are working parents to do? A college student advertised to be a nanny for $18 and hour. Compare that to an average working mother’s wage.

The American family is taking a back seat to the economy.

What is being done at the national level to provide a safety net? There is Medicaid and SNAP for the poorest.

Do employers have a business plan that includes effects on children or family finances?

More importantly, do these business plans address corrective actions?

Additionally, many young parents have more school debt than any generation before them. What more can they absorb?

TERRY FOX

Sanford Road

Charleston