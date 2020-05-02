Letters to the Editor: We will live in a different world after pandemic

Certainly, our lifestyles today have changed due to the coronavirus. At some point, we will return closer to the way we lived before the virus. But there will be changes in the way we live that will be our new way of living forever.

There will be a significant change in business in that more people will work from home. There will be more meetings held over the internet using technology such as Zoom that will save companies money.

However, there will be negative impacts for other companies. There will be less of a need for traveling, hurting auto sales and services and airlines, as well as hotels and restaurants.

From a positive standpoint, there will be less need for petroleum supplies and a favorable impact on the environment.

Many small businesses will close, including restaurants and shops. Cruise lines and airlines will suffer from customers’ fear of crowding onto ships and planes.

Businesses will be more concerned about doing business with companies in China, and consumers with buying products made in China.

Since the pandemic, there has been much online communication with medical personnel. People will expect more handouts because of the multitrillion-dollar relief packages recently passed. As the adage goes: Once you give it, it is hard to take it away.

Significant historical events result in permanent changes. The coronavirus will have the biggest effect on our lifestyles in my lifetime. So get used to living in a different world and hope that what we learn will be good for all of us in the long term.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island

Post-virus economy

S.C. Rep. Marvin Pendarvis was correct in his April 20 commentary, “Life and bills roll on even during a pandemic.”

He is, however, shortsighted in his solutions. One possible solution is for the Public Service Commission to create some type of phased approach to collecting arrears over time.

Everyone seems concerned about people behind on rent who may find it difficult to catch up, but landlords also need protection.

Should the suspension of foreclosures be extended for landlords unable to collect rent that would help pay their mortgages?

Should landlords be allowed additional time to make repairs that do not affect health and safety? Will property insurers provide extensions to landlords who cannot pay premiums?

And then, there are property taxes. Will due dates be extended? If they can’t be paid, can tax sales on rental properties be lifted or postponed?

And what rules should be applied to landlords who depend on income from short-term rentals to cover the expenses associated with those properties?

The virus hit quickly and exploded. Immediate actions were required, but long-term recovery planning should be happening now.

Utilities, landlords and other businesses need to plan for the post-virus economy. So let’s stop reacting and start planning our financial recovery, which needs to make every player whole in the long term.

KATHY ALTFATHER

Palmetto Road

Edisto Island

A call for sensible limits

I strongly disagree with the April 7 letter to the editor, “What happened to us?”

Unless the writer is providing housing and meals for people, attacking our country’s policy of rejecting immigrants who would be a burden on American taxpayers is hypocritical.

The letter also made me wonder if the writer was heeding The Post and Courier’s daily news reports of desperation.

The reason I strongly oppose opening our borders to immigrants who expect a free government ride is because the money to provide food stamps and housing does not come from thin air. It comes from taxpayers like me who prefer to welcome legal immigrants who would not be a burden on our economy and our strained medical resources.

There are about 7.7 billion people in this world. We are a compassionate people, welcoming more immigrants than any other country, but uncontrolled immigration would quickly sink our country like an overburdened ship.

This is especially true during these pandemic times where food and jobs are in short supply for Americans.

Here is a better solution.

Rather than abandoning their birth countries, would-be immigrants should be working to fix problems in their own countries instead of bringing problems into our country.

We have neither the land nor the resources to “save the world.” There must be sensible limits.

LEWIS A. EDGE JR.

Dry Street

Johns Island