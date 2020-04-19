Letters to the Editor: We salute today’s heroes on frontlines of COVID-19

After 9/11, we talked about those who were rushing into the danger instead of running away.

Like those heroes that day and until the end of recovery, today’s heroes are those medical professionals and first responders who are on the front lines of danger every day of this pandemic and indeed in our community.

I salute their bravery, their love and compassion under less-than-perfect conditions, and their willingness to leave their families and homes when each of us are safe with our families in our safe places.

God bless each of them. May God keep them safe.

CHERYLL WOODS-FLOWERS

Old Village Drive

Mount Pleasant

World has changed

Absence makes the heart grow fonder now more so than ever. Unable to physically connect with those dear to us is a hard adjustment.

Out of this morass, there are sprigs of positive experiences.

As we obey the stay-at-home order, we are rediscovering formerly relegated interests and a renewed awareness of long forgotten connections and routines.

Thankfully, internet connectivity enables this.

Absent distractions and interruptions, staying in situ enables us to reflect on our place and role within our families, friends and society.

Perhaps we have much less appetite for accumulating material possessions.

Communities are helping each other despite these barriers, which is an incentive to bridge separation.

Adjustments need to be preemptively made for months and maybe years ahead.

Until widespread antibody testing and a vaccine is available, life will not be safely back to “normal.”

Sadly, many small businesses, which make up almost half of the GDP, will atrophy. The survivors will need to change significantly.

Enterprises will adjust to employees working remotely with less direct interaction.

Frugality, inspired by uncertainty, could become an accepted new norm with discretion on spending.

Hopefully, the essential roles of key operatives like health care workers, teachers, shop assistants, utility workers, caregivers, etc., will now be appreciated and importantly rewarded accordingly.

For those who hitherto despised government’s role, who deprecate science, perhaps they will now appreciate that, in pandemics, government intervention and support is critical. And, there is no substitute for unvarnished, informed facts and inferences.

DAVID WALDRON

Galera Lane

Mount Pleasant

Leaders needed

When we fought in World War I, WW II, Korea, Vietnam and all the other wars, was it a state-by-state decision with each deciding whether to participate and how many resources to commit?

No, all of our wars or police actions have been national commitments, carried out by the federal government.

The war on COVID-19 should have the full resources and commitment of the United States.

To say to the states, in effect, “You’re on your own; don’t look to us for help” is morally wrong and bordering on criminal in my opinion.

It’s our problem not their problem, and federally coordinated nationwide action is required.

Where is today’s Gen. George C. Marshall?

JIM IRONS

U.S. Highway 17

Mount Pleasant

We are blessed

About 11:30 p.m. on April 16, a lady who works in the medical community saw an old man hobbling through a grocery store parking lot using a cut-off pants leg for a mask.

That old man was me.

She approached me and offered me a medical mask and made sure I knew how to use and clean it.

I was overwhelmed by her kindness and devotion to helping people. Whoever you are, thank you. We are blessed to live in an area where kindness is part of our everyday life.

HEYWARD PORCHER

Tea Farm Road

Summerville

Chance to help

The headlines appear grim these days, but if you look close to home, you’ll see so much good taking place.

I am blessed to serve in an organization that provides daily meals and visits from a volunteer to our homebound neighbors.

This pandemic has wrought major changes in how we operate: Deliveries are now once a week rather than daily, but our amazing volunteers are making phone calls each day to check on those we serve. This daily contact is critical to our recipients and their mental health.

As many of us have learned, being confined home for days and weeks can make you stir-crazy. This is the reality our recipients live each day and why this daily interaction is so important.

I would ask everyone in our community to take a look around their neighborhoods. Find those neighbors who live alone and mostly isolated, and use this event as an opportunity to connect.

Check on them to ensure they are OK and maybe share a home-cooked meal. Let them know they’re not forgotten. Help them to find hope and take just a few minutes to check on them, even if only by phone.

You have no idea how much it would mean to them, and you will be surprised how rewarding it will be.

We will get through this and, hopefully, come out as a more caring and compassionate community. Stay safe.

GEORGE ROBERTS

River Landing Drive

Daniel Island

Victory gardens

The April 9 Post and Courier had an article about Florida growers dumping produce and plowing under their fields.

Local farmers market openings will be delayed. We are going to be short on vegetables for salads and pot roast.

Charleston is at the start of the growing period. I believe it is time to bring back the World War II “Victory Garden.”

With a little work, homeowners with a few feet of soil, some seeds and a shovel can have a garden. Patios work as well. So give it a go if you are able. Fresh vegetables are within your grasp.

DAYLE FISH

Tall Sail Drive

Charleston