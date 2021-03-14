Letters to the Editor: We owe pharmaceutical industry deepest thanks for COVID vaccines

For most of my life, I have been a caregiver. My sister was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 8. As she grew up, I helped with her treatments and monitored blood sugar levels.

I remember spending many hours in doctor’s offices learning how to attach an insulin pump and how to adjust the device, depending on blood sugar levels.

My sister is now a physician’s assistant at a children’s hospital, and I couldn’t be happier for her as she knows the importance of medical innovations firsthand.

Because of COVID-19, she must now not only protect herself but the patients she cares for every day.

I am excited we finally have a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 vaccines. I understand how difficult it is to research, develop and deliver a vaccine. This development provides the opportunity for me to be around people such as my sister and not be fearful for her safety.

Being able to produce one, let alone three, new vaccines in under a year’s time is a miracle. It’s amazing what pharmaceutical scientists have been able to do.

I am excited that this horrible year is finally coming to a close. I cannot wait to safely spend time with friends and family.

We owe the pharmaceutical industry our deepest thanks; without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

ALI KLEBOUS

Jabbers Drive

Mount Pleasant

2nd tag fights crime

Videos and photographs taken by surveillance cameras are used in many ways. These cameras provide proof of actual events, including who was there and when.

So often these photos are of the front of a car, such as at a bank drive-up window. The camera may provide the image of the people in the car but, in South Carolina, not of the license tag.

South Carolina used to require two vehicle license tags: one for the front and one for the back.

We need to reinstate this practice. The expense of a second tag is well worth the valuable information this would provide in fighting crime.

I believe this solution could bring results.

JUNE MIZELL

Riverview Drive

Hanahan

We'll miss Becky

Had she lived until April 4, Rebecca Lominack Jones would have turned 100 years old.

She was born in Newberry and was the baby of her family. She had several siblings as well as two boys who were taken in when their parents died.

Her mother and father ran a boarding house, and over the years, she shared stories about her family and the boarders with her friends and former students. She learned to sew and iron when she was in third grade; she made money ironing shirts of male boarders.

She went to Newberry College when its tuition was $18.75 a month. Becky became a teacher during World War II and helped record information in the ration office when school was delayed.

Becky came to North Charleston High School when I was a freshman. She taught business science and, later, U.S. government. She also taught journalism and sponsored the school’s “Blue Devil” newspaper.

Becky always took time to explain things and taught us which fork to use in a social setting.

She also was feisty. When our then-Principal Floyd Arant said he wanted to accompany the senior class to Brookgreen Gardens, she said, “Oh no, you won’t ruin their trip. We have plenty of chaperones to keep them straight.”

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Becky belonged to many organizations and was very patriotic. She had faith in people and looked for their best qualities. She judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

She lost her husband in the early 1980s in an auto accident in which she was also injured. She showed great courage in grief and recovery.

We shall miss Becky, just knowing that she is no longer in our world.

GAYLE BOBO FRAMPTON

Sherwood Street

North Charleston

A life of service

Former U.S. Sen. James L. Buckley, the older brother of conservative editor and intellectual William F. Buckley Jr., was listed among those having a birthday in the Tuesday Post and Courier’s “Today in history” feature.

Jim Buckley is now 98 and one of the few who served in all three branches of government: as a senator, a judge and as undersecretary of state.

Nearly all the other people in the daily birthday listings are in the world of entertainment.

Perhaps this observation reflects the fact that so few Americans are willing to commit their lives to public service. This is a very sad predicament.

More of us should follow, or try to follow, the example of Jim Buckley.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adger’s Wharf

Charleston

Tech vital for classes

Time and time again, I have had to walk my parents through how to use their phones and computers.

The hard, sad truth is that many older people are completely illiterate in technology.

I believe that teaching children to use technology safely and in the right way not only introduces them to the world of technology but it teaches them to navigate problems that they will face later in life as technology advances with them.

Students need technology because that is the direction the world is headed.

I recently had to make a doctor’s appointment and I didn’t get to speak to a human at all; the machines handled everything for me. As frustrating as it was, it made the staff’s lives easier.

Technology can make children’s lives easier because it streamlines the process of obtaining materials for the classroom, using the materials and submitting some sort of response to those materials.

Online testing and assessing can reduce the time it takes for teachers to grade as well.

It would mean that kids receive grades and feedback much sooner, and can seek help quickly in order to prevent them from falling behind.

Parents also can use that same technology to keep track of their child’s progress and help to ensure the child’s success.

EMMA WEILAND

University Boulevard

North Charleston