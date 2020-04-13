Letters to the Editor: We need to stop coronavirus toll on black men

Martin Luther King Jr said, “There comes a time when silence is betrayal ...’

As a 63-year-old black man, I have been hearing many discussions about the high percentage of black men dying from the coronavirus and, to some degree, the racism of the disease and the health care system.

After working with MUSC, USC and many other community-based organizations with respect to health care for the past 19 years, I think this is a great call to action nationally for more men, especially black men, to set an appointment with their doctor.

If they don’t have a doctor, they can find the closest federally qualified health center for an annual checkup and do as the doctors suggest.

As many individuals are dying from coronavirus, the key words most of the time are underlying health conditions — diabetes, hypertension, asthma and other conditions.

Did the individual know he or she had these diseases, or did he or she not follow the suggestions of the doctor?

We, as men, can become more fit by exercising about 30 minutes per day (walking to start), eating a little differently than we have in the past.

Go to www.cdc.gov for more information about healthy living.

Racism is not the cause of everything bad. We men must accept some responsibility. We must know as much about our own health as we know about any sports team or event.

Fathers and mothers, this is another talk to have with your sons.

LEE MOULTRIE

Hainsworth Drive

North Charleston

Not a game

What’s wrong with the April 10 Post and Courier letter to the editor on takeout options?

What doesn’t the author understand about “stay at home”?

The letter is joyful about picking up meals and going to a friend’s house for game night. Stay at home.

NANCY KAHRS

Glen Lake Court

Mount Pleasant

Child care support

We are all going through a tough time and dealing with lots of changes. I am balancing working from home for a nonprofit agency, “homeschooling” my fourth-grade grandson, moving my aged father in with us and helping elderly neighbors get food and prescription medicine.

While the COVID-19 crisis is unlike any other we have faced, we will get through it together.

As a lifelong educator and a volunteer advocate with Save the Children Action Network, one of the things that concerns me is the impact this crisis is having on our youngest and most vulnerable community members: our babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Many families were struggling to make ends meet and find affordable quality child care even before the crisis. And many child care workers have been unable to afford to enroll their own children in the center where they work.

We had a child care crisis before the pandemic, and if we are not strategic and resourceful, it will be worse afterward.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As we work through this situation, we need to do all we can to stabilize child care centers and support families.

Some child care centers won’t be able to rebound after the pandemic is over. Parents will be going back to work, but where will the children be cared for?

I am calling on U.S. Rep. James Clyburn to provide robust funding for child care businesses, child care workers, young children and their families

CRYSTAL CAMPBELL

Chaff Lane

Moncks Corner

Science classes

I heartily concur with Dr. Moshe Rhodes’ April 4 Post and Courier op-ed on the need for science in government.

The need, however, extends beyond the government. Our educational system has placed more emphasis on social indoctrination classes than on science classes since the 1960s and ’70s.

When I was in high school (1941-46), I took courses in general science, biology, chemistry, physics, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, all of which were required for college preparation.

Teachers had bachelor’s or master’s degrees in the subjects they taught. Today, students take education courses designed to prepare them to teach any subject or to be school administrators.

The result is a decease in scientific knowledge throughout the populace from which we draw our governmental officers and those to meet the requirements of this technological age. In fact, we are drawing upon other nations (China, India, Germany, etc.) to furnish our needs.

In short, we need to completely revise our entire educational system, starting at the university level, to rid ourselves from most of the useless liberal arts except for philosophy, languages and history.

W.H. KASTNER

Furman Drive

Charleston

Hazards await

Don’t expect a quick recovery with reduced unemployment.

Our economy is flush with relatively low-paying, service sector jobs.

Here in Charleston, America’s No. 1 tourist destination, we’ve furloughed or laid off thousands of restaurant and hotel workers.

Now they are eligible for enhanced unemployment benefits. These employees will get the normal state benefit, plus an extra $600 federal weekly enhancement.

These benefits are for four months and could be extended. The unemployed don’t have to pay FICA taxes nor do they have the expense of traveling back and forth to work.

Now, would you be rushing back to work? There are many more moral hazards yet to be seen.

ALFRED BASSO

Cattells Bluff

North Charleston