Letters to the Editor: We need to address real issues, find real solutions

Columns by The Post and Courier’s Brian Hicks and ex-Gov. Mark Sanford on Aug. 28 need a response.

Mr. Hicks’ column on the pandemic and protests would have had more impact if he had emphasized that for every right there is a corresponding responsibility.

For example, the “right to bear arms” requires one to follow rules. With people living close to one another, we must be careful about what we say and do. You can disagree with people, but you cannot threaten them or try to harm them.

Missing from Mr. Sanford’s op-ed on the growing national debt is the need for defining government’s responsibilities. Just arguing that the government “spends too much money” suggests that much of government spending is inefficient and irresponsible. Of course, some of it is, but that needs to be debated.

People should discuss the need for government functions along with economic and humanitarian aspects. Just arguing that we need to spend less may get some votes, but it doesn’t address the issues.

To me, it is incredible that a substantial number of Americans still believe that the pandemic is a hoax. Ultimately we will pay for it, and there are only two (realistic) ways for that to happen.

The first is major tax increases. A value-added tax (VAT) might be a strategy, considering that people with means have found ways to avoid paying other kinds of taxes. Most other industrialized countries use a VAT.

Second is the way we have been covering deficit spending for much of the post-World War II period: inflation.

Prices today are more than 10 times what they were 35-40 years ago, and more than 20 times what they were at the end of WWII. Inflation is a cruel tax borne mostly by low-income families and retirees on fixed incomes.

Let’s demand that both political parties propose responsible strategies to balance revenue and spending while dealing with the health, education, infrastructure needs of all citizens.

FRITZ SAENGER JR.

Lettered Olive Lane

Mount Pleasant

Question to ponder

Question to ponder

Go see the ruins of the Calhoun monument on Marion Square and think: Wouldn’t it be terrible if after all this commotion everything remained the same?”

EERO HEINO

King Street

Charleston

Mask vote wrong

I am extremely disappointed in Mount Pleasant Town Council members Brenda Corley, Kathy Landing, Tom O’Rourke and Gary Santos voting last week not to renew the mask ordinance.

There is nearly consensus in the medical community that masks help limit the spread of COVID-19, yet these council members choose to blatantly disregard that guidance.

When almost all the scientific community agrees that mask wearing is beneficial, it is shameful to cast aside their input because it suits whatever personal agenda elected officials are pursuing.

When we have flooding issues, they turn to experts for advice because they don’t have decades of experience in flood prevention.

When we have traffic congestion, they turn to experts for advice.

But when we have a medical emergency and near universal concurrence from medical experts on the proper course of action, they choose to ignore expert advice.

Even the governor is encouraging local municipalities to enact mask ordinances.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

I am ashamed of my town, I am ashamed of this decision, and I am ashamed of our council members. I hope we have seen the worst of COVID-19, but the leadership shown in our town forces me to keep that hope at arm’s length.

KYLE OMAN

Muirwood Circle

Mount Pleasant

Proud of GOP

After watching the Republican National Convention, I am extremely proud to call myself a Republican.

Night after night, America witnessed the power of a free society where success is limited only by the degree of determination, hard work and sacrifice one is willing to commit.

Speakers spoke of the opportunities they pursued. They were not limited by the circumstances of their birth and place in society. Yes, some had more difficult hills to climb, but America proved to be the venue where their ambitions were realized.

To the Democrats watching, it must have been terribly discouraging to see many people of color talk about their successes due to a president who is colorblind and encouraging to all willing to try.

There is little doubt in my mind that government growth and restrictions are the greatest threats to the opportunities a free society affords its believers.

God bless America, the home of the free and the land of unlimited promise.

TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Club Cottage Lane

Kiawah Island

Don’t fear empathy

Catherine McEaddy Holmes’ Sept. 2 op-ed, “A plea to my family and friends who voted for Donald Trump in 2016,” speaks to a global tragedy beyond politics and her personal politics: The tragedy of seeing only details and sound bites leads to compartmentalizing, minimizing and having disdain for the lives of others.

We can dissect every life through a critical lens, dismissing the totality of what they have done and their potential.

Imagine if people treated one another with the same vitriol President Donald Trump has used since his election.

No one would be given a second chance.

Yet, we have selective mercy. We decide who under what circumstances deserves our compassion, whose life matters and is worthy of defending. This, at its core, is gross hypocrisy. It’s disheartening, deeply unfair and unethical.

I will never fear having empathy for all or defending all who are attacked, emotionally or criminally. And I will never plead with others to support a candidate of my choice or berate or bully you for having your own beliefs. I trust you to think for yourself.

Imagine a world in which instead of crying about everyone else’s faults, we work to shine a light on our own darkness.

We shouldn’t allow any shadow, sound bite or moment in anyone’s life to contaminate our ability to see the good, potential and worthiness.

This, in the end, would be our greatest tragedy.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston