Letters to the Editor: We need action, not hand wringing, from leaders

I am stunned by the breathtaking hypocrisy of our elected officials. On May 25, we witnessed the senseless death of a fellow human being. While unquestionably the horrific act of a depraved person, George Floyd’s killing is more than that.

It is another incident added to a mountain of incidents, testifying to the systemic racism that pervades our country and its institutions.

And how do our elected and unelected “leaders” respond? Predictably, they wring their hands and decry this evil. In op-ed pieces and on news programs, they wail and moan and indignantly appeal to our “better angels.”

We are told that “we are better than this” and that “we must reform our systems to ensure that this will never happen again.” But they control the levers of reform.

Tragically, in the days that follow, as public outrage fades and we are distracted by the next “crisis” in our lives, our leaders’ indignation will wane and their cries will grow softer and become fewer until it is politically safe to return to business as usual.

The status quo will be restored, until it happens again. And it will happen again. And then the entire process will simply repeat.

This evil will never be exorcised from our culture until we rise up and demand its removal. We must hold our leaders accountable.

We need actions, not more meaningless words. We need to ignore their platitudes and empty promises and demand an effective solution so that no one else has to die.

WILLIAM GLOVER

Black River Drive

Summerville

Stop truck litter

Twice in the past month, I have shared westbound I-26 with commercial trash trucks hauling to the landfill in Dorchester.

Both trucks were spewing plastic bags, papers and other debris the entire time I followed them.

I believe this accounts for much of the roadside litter.

Until we stop the trash truck litter, we will never resolve the problem with consumer public education.

GLEN HAYNES

Drayton Drive

Summervillle

Greenberg’s lessons

Black, Jewish and with two master’s degrees, Reuben M. Greenberg was Charleston’s chief of police from 1982 to 2005. He became renowned for the many innovations he installed in the city’s police department to make it an example for emulation throughout the country.

His book, “Let’s Take Back Our Streets” (1989), provided a guide for how to develop a failing police department into one of excellence.

When Hurricane Hugo was bearing down on Charleston in September 1989, Chief Greenberg proclaimed that, “If you loot, we shoot.”

Since all of Charleston’s people knew that he had the full backing and support of Mayor Joseph Riley, there was no looting nor shooting.

Once again, the mayors and police chiefs across the nation can learn a lesson from a great teacher.

W.H. KASTNER

Furman Drive

Charleston

Hear protesters

I would like to thank Post and Courier reporters who took the time to ask various protesters what their hopes are following the end of the marches, and then publish the responses and individual photos.

Angry, confrontational shouting does not create a positive response in me, and when that is how the message is delivered, I don’t hear it. That, however, does not mean that I am not interested in why they are protesting.

These reporters personally introduced me to earnestly engaged people. And, because I did not feel threatened, I was able to read and reread the responses of the marchers.

Because it was in print, instead of in the streets, I’ve been able to take in their hopes and start to seriously consider what they are asking for.

They want to be heard, and I want them to know that I finally have heard, thanks to The Post and Courier.

NANCY E. STARNES

Prioleau Street

Charleston

Lesson for beaches

All the local beach communities need to take a lesson from Moncks Corner and Summerville.

Neither has parking meters.

Summerville has a parking garage, but no attendant as there is no fee for parking.

Folly Beach seems to have forgotten that, like the other beach communities, they don’t own the beach.

Folly Beach County Park wouldn’t exist if taxpayers hadn’t paid for it.

Now, Isle of the Palms is thinking of raising parking fees.

I refuse to frequent the beaches because going should be free. I refuse to pay to walk on sand that my tax money went to pay for.

Personally, I’ll stick close to home when I want to relax and use the money I saved on beach parking to support local businesses.

CHARLES BILLINGS

Rentiers Lane

Moncks Corner