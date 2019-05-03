Once again, our country was reminded this past weekend that there is a significant cost for racism, hatred and bigotry. Our collective failure to recognize and denounce our nation’s history and its ongoing passivity toward domestic terrorism based on race and class has once again taken its toll on Jewish American lives.
Here at Coastal Community Foundation and the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Greater Charleston, we were deeply burdened by the shooting at Chabad of Poway near San Diego that killed a congregant and left many others wounded, including the rabbi. We know their pain and have experienced their sorrow.
Our community, like those of Parkland, Florida, and Pittsburgh and so many others, share in the horror and disbelief that this has happened again. The Chabad shooter, like Dylann Roof, deliberately attacked at a time of religious celebration. At Emanuel AME, it was during Bible Study just days from Juneteenth marking the end of slavery. This time, the shooter targeted the synagogue at the end of Passover and just before Holocaust Remembrance Day on May 1.
When Coastal Community Foundation conducted community conversations across our nine-county service area in 2017, residents spoke consistently about a need for safe and united communities. To achieve that, we must insist on racial, economic and social equity. We also know there is a significant price to be paid for sitting back and watching while bad actors make large withdrawals against our community trust, kindness and empathy with their hateful acts of violence.
We at Coastal Community Foundation and the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Greater Charleston stand with the Charleston Jewish Federation, which is actively engaged with schools and community entities to bring anti-bias training and Holocaust education training to local classrooms. Additionally, we believe more comprehensive education about the effects of structural racism in our country should be taught in classrooms nationwide.
We also stand with the synagogues, families and communities they represent in urging lawmakers to come together and pass commonsense gun legislation. Let’s take the ability to cause mass causalities out of the hands of extremists.
For our part, we commit wholeheartedly to our values of inclusion with equity and courage — understanding that vibrant communities are not only hoped for, but built through intentional action and humble patience.
To the families and victims of the Chabad attack and all who mourn, our deepest sympathies are with you.
Judging the judges
I have been a member of the South Carolina Bar and a practicing attorney since 2006. In my first year as a member of the bar, I had the privilege of serving as a law clerk for 1st Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein.
I could share countless experiences of my observations of Judge Goodstein’s high regard for the Code of Judicial Conduct, but I will instead briefly respond comments in reporter Joseph Cranney’s April 28 article, “The Untouchables.”
I sat next to Judge Goodstein at the hearing on the proposed class action settlement between a class of victims of sexual abuse by local Catholic priests and the bishop of Charleston, et al., held May 9, 2007, at the old Dorchester County Courthouse in St. George.
Judge Goodstein heard objections to the settlement agreement by a small group of attorneys. These objections, however, pertained to the fairness of legal fees for the class’ counsel.
I was with the judge as she scrutinized sworn statements submitted by class’ counsel regarding the tremendous amount of work they had done on behalf of victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests dating back to the 1950s.
I was with her when she considered an affidavit submitted by South Carolina’s premier professional ethics expert, professor John Freeman, who determined the fees were reasonable.
And I was present when Judge Goodstein considered factors the court is required to consider in determining the reasonableness of fees.
In fact, the approval of $2.5 million in class counsel fees amounted to about 20 percent of the total settlement, which, according to a study by Cornell University Law School in 2004, was below the mean range for legal fees recovered in class actions where clients received similar amounts.
So this begs the question, Mr. Cranney: Do you think South Carolina’s only sitting Jewish woman circuit court judge is part of the “good ol’ boy” network you characterize as “untouchables?”
Electric car power
I find it puzzling, to say the least, why so many people think they’re saving the planet by driving electric cars.
Electricity is generated mostly by fossil fuels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Here is a 2017 breakdown that shows where electricity comes from:
31.8 percent, natural gas;
28 percent, petroleum;
7.8 percent, coal;
12.7 percent, renewable energy; and
9.6 percent, nuclear electric power.
Unless you live by a
large hydroelectric source and can say for certain that is where your electricity is coming from, or by a wind farm, your electric car is just as guilty of using fossil fuels as most cars with internal combustion engines.
Taxes are private
In reference to an April 25 letter in The Post and Courier saying that most Americans would give up their tax information willingly: The writer is surprisingly naive.
I know of none of my friends who would willingly reveal their private tax information.
Maybe those under 40 might, but that information is private and is no one’s business but mine. I commit no crimes and have nothing to hide.
I compare it to my HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act of 1996) information.
I will reveal it to those I wish, but other than that, it is private.
Thank God, our government concurs.
And an additional fact: I don’t post things on social media either. I will not arm the friend today who may become my enemy tomorrow. I’ve read too much about what happened when Adolph Hitler took power and the insidious ways in which it happened.
God forbid that it ever happens here.
