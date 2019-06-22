The flap over banning plastic straws and bags is nothing more than a pesky fly to the plastics industry.
There are many internet sources, including NPR and National Geographic, that describe the staggering global plastics crisis we are in.
Aside from plastic bags and straws, there are thousands of other plastic products, all of which are useful for a short period, then discarded. Some may be recycled into other products and be useful for a short time but are then again discarded.
The suffering of birds, marine mammals and other creatures in our oceans due to plastic pollution is tragic, from whales to microorganisms.
No technology can effectively remove the plastics already pervasive in our oceans.
In the June 14 Post and Courier Business section there was a story lauding a big distribution center breaking ground in North Charleston.
This $35.5 million center will distribute plastic pellets that are made into hundreds of household items, contributing to an anticipated boom in exports.
According to the article, more than 32,000 containers of plastic pellets were shipped through the port of Charleston last year. The article goes on to say this is just “roughly 7 percent of the market share.”
The future of our species and other earthly organisms looks grim to me.
JOYCE NEWMAN
Sunnybrook Drive
Johns Island
A helping hand
I was in a grocery store with a splint on my arm recently, making it obvious I had an injury.
When I arrived in the check-out line, a young boy approached and offered to help me with the items in my cart. He may or may not (I don’t know) have been prompted by his mother who noticed my plight. Regardless, he was kind and appeared happy to help me.
I don’t think I’ll ever forget his kindness. Not so much for what he did but his kind attitude in doing it. I could tell he truly wanted to help me.
You never know how much even a small act of kindness can affect someone.
I will forever remember what he did for me and will do my level best to pass his kindness along to others.
SUSAN KEMMERLIN
Northbridge Drive
Charleston
‘Least of These’
In the June 17 Post and Courier Health Section was an article that said, “In 2018, 52 children died after being trapped inside cars.”
As alarming and tragic as it is to lose even one child due to parental choice or negligence, there is another statistic that should shake readers to their core: In 2015, more than 630,000 lives were lost to legal abortions, according the most recent data availalbe from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For many aborted babies, a mother and/or father, as well as those who abetted the abortion process, suffer from the guilt known to accompany the loss.
The Post and Courier is right to bring public awareness to practices that endanger the lives of our children. In this regard, would the newspaper be willing to do a series on the history of abortion and its impact on our culture?
“The Least of These,” a group dedicated to public awareness of the tragedy of abortion, is based on Matthew 25:40, wherein Jesus says. “When you did it unto the least of these ... you have done it unto me.”
Beginning Jan. 19, 2020, “The Least of These” will promote an initiative commemorating National Sanctity of Human Life Day. Churches and interested groups will have an opportunity to participate at a minimal expense by displaying flags on their grounds, representing the lives lost to abortion each day.
Death occurs when a heartbeat ends. Conversely, life begins with a detectable heartbeat.
ELIZABETH BULLOCK
Park Stone Drive
Charleston
Education system
Please forgive my lack of hope and faith in our state legislative leaders expressing concern over South Carolina’s failed educational system.
They have scheduled another discussion with teachers to outline again the necessary fix-its that have been discussed over and over for time immemorial without a major overhaul of the system.
Our legislative leaders have held numerous “listen and learn” sessions over the years but accomplished very little.
One can only hope, but it appears we are probably going to see a “one step forward and two back” dance.
DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.
Pelican Reach
Isle of Palms
Free trade fray
The June 8 Post and Courier editorial, “The growing German problem,” takes Germany to task on several points, some unfairly so.
Beginning with trade, the editorial mimics President Donald Trump in protesting Germany’s 10 percent tariff on imported cars. But, also like the president, it neglected to mention the 25 percent U.S. tariff on foreign-made light trucks.
Germany is using a 10 percent tariff to protect its domestic automobile market, which had sales of about 3.4 million units in 2018, according to MarkLines, the automotive industry portal.
The United States has a 25 percent tariff to protect its light truck market, which had sales of about 2.9 million units in 2018, according to Statista.com.
Based on those facts, it appears that it is not Germany but the United States that is most averse to free trade.
There are arguments to be made for and against these specific tariffs, but it is misleading to harp on the German tariff while ignoring the U.S. tariff.
As for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s estrangement from the United States, this should hardly come as a surprise to anyone.
A similar estrangement is taking place with the United Kingdom, France, Scandinavian countries and even Canada. The start date for this “growing problem” was Jan. 20, 2017, and it had nothing to do with Merkel.
CARL VOELKER
Deer Point Drive
Johns Island