Letters to the Editor: We must equip parents with reading skills

The Feb. 1 Post and Courier op-ed by Steve Driscoll makes some very salient points regarding how and when to intervene to help children in poverty do better in school.

“Put books into parents’ hands who can’t afford them, impress them with the importance of reading and continue the process until their children enter school.”

I would like to add an important missing link.

Even if his suggestions were put into play — sending books home from the hospital with new mothers to read to their children and distributing reading material and reinforce the importance of literacy during doctor visits — they don’t address the fact that many parents in poverty have low literacy skills and couldn’t read these books to their children if they wanted to.

No matter how much they are told, or how many books they are given, they don’t have the skills and don’t want to feel the embarrassment.

Research confirms that “a mother’s reading skill is the main determinant of a child’s future academic success, outweighing other factors such as neighborhood and family income,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

Not enough attention is paid to this critical factor. Not enough funding is provided for programs like Trident Literacy that focus on helping parents gain the skills they need to change their children’s trajectory and reverse the cycle of systemic poverty and illiteracy.

At Trident Literacy, nearly 60% of our students are women, many of them young mothers who are trying to do just that.

While we must always try to pick up the pieces and intervene as early as possible to help our children succeed, if we focus on building a strong foundation by helping the parents, perhaps these interventions will become unnecessary.

EILEEN CHEPENIK

Executive Director

Trident Literacy Association

Rivers Avenue

North Charleston

North Charleston

Secretive dealings

If I understand it correctly, the Charleston County Council (acting under the “See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil” theory) approved for former administrator Jennifer Miller $221,649 of taxpayer funds, in addition to whatever monthly retirement is due after 34 years of service and payment for accrued annual leave ($95,255).

In exchange, Ms. Miller agreed not to sue the county. One has to wonder, for what?

All of these actions are accompanied by council member comments, including: “Out of courtesy to her and what is best for the county, I’m not going to speak about that”; “The decision of council in Ms. Miller’s retirement was mutually agreed upon based on the county’s need to move forward, and morale issues;” and “There was some urgency that wasn’t really explained to me.”

First and foremost on the minds of voters come election time should be the question: “Is this the best we can do?”

On the other hand, if back-room dealing and semi-secretive governance is what we desire, I guess we’re good.

JOSEPH CARASTRO IV

Bower Land

Johns Island

Trump sows chaos

Donald Trump dismissed as minor the traumatic brain injuries suffered by American troops wounded in Iran’s retaliatory attack.

“I hear they have headaches and a couple of other things,” he said.

This underscores what is wrong with this administration. A rush to action, uninformed decisions recommended by unqualified advisers, misrepresentation of the truth and a changing narrative on the results.

Place on top of that his penchant for doubling down when his decisions are questioned and you have an absolute recipe for disaster.

To summarize, Trump ordered the drone attack on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani without the concurrence of our military leaders. After the reprisal, he declared that no Americans were wounded. That was later revised to include 10 individuals who were medically evacuated and further revised to 109 wounded troops.

Then came the speech trivializing America’s wounded.

Perhaps if Trump had discussed his plans to kill Soleimani with the Pentagon, a plan could have been devised with a view toward being better prepared for a reaction from Iran.

As for the 109 American troops being treated for a TBI, a Danish study indicated that, in many cases, behavioral issues surface within six months, and about 10% of those diagnosed commit suicide.

TIMOTHY C. KIEL

Pelzer Drive

Mount Pleasant

Protect children

Recently, while watching the TV show “Evil,” I was struck by the use of four children in several scenes, which were situations that may well cause them fear when they are not filming their parts.

The TV and movie industries seem to put children in shows without concern for their exposure to scenes full of evil and immorality. These situations may well affect the children on and off the screen.

Also, during a recent church service, our pastor showed pictures of material taken from the internet that is directed at young children, inviting them to interact with Satan. These were cartoon characters made to lure children into following Satan and evil spirits.

It seems we need to pay much more attention to what our children are exposed to.

S.M. FOLEY

Morningdale Drive

Mount Pleasant

Don’t interfere

I read the Feb. 5 Post and Courier article about Upstate GOP leaders encouraging members of the party to vote for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary

Why would someone think it is right (morally good, justified or acceptable) to interfere in the other party’s selection of a candidate?

I know that this type of interference goes on in developing and authoritarian nations.

The United States has always looked down on these practices, condemning the perversion of democracy. Now we have leaders in South Carolina who openly embrace this interference.

These actions are anti-American and I think these people should move to another country. Let voters work within the party system to choose their own candidate.

This “warfare” mentality continues to drive a wedge in our society and makes it harder to consider each other’s views. This must stop for the sake of our nation.

STEVE STRIETER

Cabrill Drive

Charleston