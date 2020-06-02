Letters to the Editor: We must do better to live in peace

It is far too sad to think of a black man who met the end of his life due to a knee pressing down on his neck by a white police officer. The act continued even with the dying man crying out that he could not breathe. The “horrific” crime for this arrest was the possible passing of a $20 counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

The ensuing rioting and protests, from both blacks and whites, were against the injustice inflicted by those who are supposed to serve and protect us.

The officer is a person sworn with keeping the peace, enforcing the law, protecting people and property, and investigating crimes.

He needs to be tried for murder.

The other officers present need to be tried as accessories to murder for watching and not stopping

the death of this man who leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

We must do better. This type of enforcement against the black community happens far too often.

I am thankful to the policemen and policewomen who do not put themselves above the law because they wear a badge.

SUSAN NOSOTTI

Flynn Street

Summerville

Destruction detracts

Another senseless death at the hands of those entrusted with the public good is mind-boggling.

Just as mind-boggling is how looting and destruction of property correlate to protesting the despicable actions of others to make a point. Sadly, it only takes away from the real issue. Please let level heads prevail.

LARRY LADUE

Wespanee Drive

Charleston

Don’t misread King

During these turbulent, disturbing times, many have understandably turned to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words for guidance and comfort.

But I say Dr. King would never have wanted his words used to make white people feel comfortable with the state of racial relations in America.

In fact, Dr. King proclaimed tension as the overarching goal of any peaceful protest, tension as the only true way to bring about change: tension between classes, between races, between the status quo and the future potential for true equality and justice.

Would Dr. King have endorsed the violent acts committed by protesters in cities across the country? No.

But Dr. King himself said, “The riot is the language of the unheard.” He would have stressed that the current anger coming to fruition is not simply in response to George Floyd’s death. The protests are in response to the underlying issues we face that have coalesced to create this world in which Floyd could have died senselessly, needlessly, pleading, “I can’t breathe.”

The implicit racism in our communities, our economic structures, our schools, our streets.

The combination of intolerance, unaccountability, unchecked power and bigotry that have created such a broken, unequal world.

These protesters are protesting everything America is hiding under the surface, everything that Dr. King tried to bring to light, everything that he was murdered fighting against.

Until we celebrate all that he was, we only insult his memory by fitting his words to our own agendas.

ANNA DOWLING

Wethersfield Drive

Florence

Protesters vs. criminals

The killing of George Floyd was a reprehensible crime. It was especially heinous because it was committed by officers of the law, sworn to protect citizens and uphold the law.

Peaceful assembly to protest this kind of injustice, marching and carrying provocative signs, shouting provocative things at the top of one’s lungs, these are American civil rights, protected by our Constitution. And civil disobedience in the name of justice is a well-honored American tradition. People who do these things can be called heroes and should be respected and applauded.

Inciting to riot, physical violence, vandalism, arson and looting are crimes, as defined by every legal code in the world. People who do these things are not protesters. They are criminals who should be arrested, jailed and convicted.

ROBERT P. STOCKTON

Montagu Court

Charleston

Who’s to blame?

As we watched Charleston, the city we love, dissolve into looting and rioting on Saturday night, I and other business owners wondered who is to blame.

As President Harry Truman said, “The buck stops here.”

No warning was given to business owners, some who had families dining and shopping.

As the police retreated, Upper King Street became a stronghold for rioters for three hours without police responding to 911 calls in a meaningful way.

How shameful this boiled over for eight-plus hours with the first police car being ignited three hours before curfew.

The writing was on the walls as to what was to come. What a shame.

JACK HANDEGAN

Beaufain Street

Charleston