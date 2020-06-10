Letters to the Editor: We must change hearts to change the world

For change to occur in our society, we must change the hearts of men and women.

We must change our societal behavior so there is not a knee-on-neck situation, the Emanuel Nine, the shooting death of a man running from police, the shooting of a young man for jogging, the calling of police because you are asked to put your dog on a leash.

The heart must change starting with the conversations we have at our dinner tables, with teachers in our schools and the actions of our federal, state and local leaders.

The heart must change so that when we attend civic league meetings, we can see something good to work toward.

Change across this world, especially in the free world, must start with changing our hearts.

Words can make or break any situation. Words come from the heart, so the heart must change.

Each of us knows what we need to do to change our behavior: empathy rather than sympathy, feeling the pain of others and working for the best result.

Doctors, health care providers, police officers, teachers and elected officials have a responsibility to work from the position of the heart to change the outcome in every situation.

VIRGINIA W. JAMISON

North Charleston City

Councilwoman, District 3

Long Shadow Lane

North Charleston

New school year hopes

With all the chaos and the new reality we are living in, you may not realize this is the first week of summer break for most of our Lowcountry students.

Of course, if you are a parent or caregiver, you may feel like your children already started summer since most schools statewide and across the nation have been closed since mid-March.

But all things come to an end. That includes summer break.

Over the past decade, distance learning has made tremendous strides, which is why learning was able to continue during the pandemic.

Still, many students, especially those in rural areas, do not have access to Wi-Fi and have become all but lost during this time.

Further, nothing can replace hands-on instruction from a live teacher. Social interaction, which is critical in the elementary school years, is also being lost.

Most importantly, if we are to fully recover from this pandemic, parents need to have the freedom to return to work so our economy can rebound from the terrible losses that have taken place.

What the new school year will look like is still being discussed and, hopefully, will be sorted out.

Our children lost two months of instruction and memories. Let’s hope they won’t lose the start of a new year.

BRIAN KIZER

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

McAlhany Road

Reevesville

Avoid 2nd lockdown

A May 13 article in The New Yorker magazine by Dr. Atul Gawande outlined what we can do to stop the spread of the coronavirus and avoid another lockdown.

The following is my synopsis of what he says works:

1. Social distancing.

2. Wearing masks.

3. Practicing good hygiene, including hand washing, using antiseptic gel and avoiding touching.

4. Getting tested with any symptoms.

5. Staying home from work with symptoms.

6. Avoiding contact with anyone with symptoms.

7. Adapting to the cultural change that fighting this pandemic involves, instead of resisting it.

Think of it like baking a cake. You have to put in all of the ingredients to make it work. Some of this is just common sense. Unfortunately, as Horace Greeley said, “common sense is a very uncommon trait.”

With the recent surge in South Carolina cases, the public needs to do everything possible to stop the spread. S.C. is now one of the leading states in reports of new cases.

We need to think of our family, neighbors and friends as we take the appropriate precautions to avoid another lockdown. Doing the right thing, even when you don’t feel like it, is beneficial to everyone and plain good manners.

DR. EDMUND RHETT

Country Club Drive

Charleston

Thanks for protection

Kudos to all the law enforcement units in the town of Summerville, Dorchester County, the National Guard and all others whose presence gave protection to the citizens and businesses in Summerville.

The good people come out in the day, and looters come out at night to burn and destroy.

MARTHA SUE ECKLES

Summerville Lane

Summerville