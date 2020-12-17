Letters to the Editor: We all have a responsibility to take COVID-19 vaccine

Years ago, I accepted the responsibility of voting. I have always voted, informed as best as I could about all the issues and candidates. I have taken that responsibility very seriously.

Soon I will accept another responsibility to get a COVID-19 vaccine. I will gladly take this seriously, too. Like the rest of this country, I want to see America rise above this pandemic.

If all of those who voted this year (158,432,000) will get vaccinated, it would be almost half the country’s population. We would be close to the estimated 70%-85% vaccinated needed to gain the desired herd immunity.

I cry thinking that by this time next year, I could feel comfortable hugging my sons, their wives, my relatives and friends.

What a wonderful, happy holiday that would be. I hope most Americans want that joy too and will get vaccinated.

There is one other responsibility we all have and we have heard it many times: Wear a mask until the experts tell us we don’t need to anymore.

Do it for yourself, for everyone and for our country.

KAREN SWANSON

Canal Street

Charleston

526 extension needed

The Dec. 13 editorial about the Interstate 526 extension to Johns Island was very shortsighted.

It takes an hour and a half to get from my house on Main road to the Charleston Air Force Base.

When storms come, it takes even longer to get there. Traffic backs up for miles. Main Road floods.

Please support extending I-526 from Citadel Mall to the intersection of Main and Bohicket roads.

It doesn’t have to go farther than that, but it has to go at least that far.

WILLIAM WOODS

Main Road

Johns Island

Wilson actions right

In the Dec. 16 editorial rebutting South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s op-ed on why he supported the Texas lawsuit, one could say you are simply bending over backward to accommodate President-elect Joe Biden.

According to the editorial argument about the “manner of electing electors,” no matter what our state Legislature defines as the proper “manner” (which all seem to agree that our U.S. Constitution requires), our attorney general and/or our state Supreme Court may seek to override election procedures as being unconstitutional.

But I don’t believe that any legal body would interpret that as implying that “an attorney general and/or state Supreme Court may arbitrarily add to the law.”

That is exactly what I believe was done in more than one state.

Sorry, but Wilson did not change the rule: These other states did so without the consent of those authorized to set the manner of choosing electors.

FORREST BONNER

Madison Court

Mount Pleasant

Wilson was wrong

I read with interest South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s op-ed attempting to explain his rationale for joining the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results in four states.

Even more interesting was the editorial poking holes in Wilson’s explanation. But I was left wondering: With 30 or more states having modified their election processes to accommodate the deadly pandemic, why hadn’t Texas and Wilson as well as South Carolina’s five Republican congressmen sued the 26 other states?

After all, if Wilson and others involved in the lawsuit believed that it was unconstitutional for a state where Biden won to have modified its election process, why wasn’t it equally unconstitutional for a state where the outgoing resident of the people’s White House won?

PETER STEELE

Battalion Drive

Charleston

Proud of school district

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, I just want to say that I am extremely proud of the Charleston County School District, its administrators and, most importantly, its teachers.

Holding in-person classes for our children, especially those in their most formative years, including kindergarteners, elementary school-age students and beyond, is so very important for their development.

To do otherwise would set back the future of our children and our county for years to come.

I cannot fathom the harm that is being done to that generation by less open-minded school districts, administrators and teachers who have elected to pursue alternative paths of learning.

In my opinion, they just don’t get it. My granddaughter just recently learned to spell and write in pre-kindergarten. I believe that would not have happened without in-person learning.

There is absolutely no substitute for in-school learning, interaction with classmates and the socialization that goes with it. Kudos to all of those who supported the decision to hold in-person classes, and bah humbug to all who didn’t.

BRUCE CORNER

Reserve Drive

Pawleys Island