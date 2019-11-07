I am grateful to have been one of 40 citizens accepted into Charleston Water System’s inaugural Citizens Water Academy, a six-course class in which we were taught about how Charleston’s 60 million gallons of water and over 20 million gallons of wastewater are processed each day.

We met employees from every department, visited labs, toured multiple facilities and were provided with a wealth of information about Charleston’s watershed, history and water processing techniques.

What was quickly evident was that it isn’t the operational technicalities that are the most impressive. It’s the dozens of employees who discussed their roles in an immensely complex and vital system.

Their jobs are undoubtedly unique, critically important and provide an oftentimes forgotten benefit in our daily lives.

Every employee we met exuded confidence and took their responsibilities with the utmost pride.

As a community, we should be proud of them too. Charleston Water System exceeds every metric. Whether it’s maintaining their AAA bond rating with Moody’s to keep our rates low or exceeding every water quality standard, there are fellow Charlestonians working 24/7 who allow us to forget all the intricacies that keep our faucets flowing, toilets flushing and fire hydrants ready for service.

So let’s raise a glass (of tap water) to them because Charleston’s water is in wonderful hands.

JOSH SKIDMORE

Kruger Avenue

Charleston

Kiawah bobcat deaths

I was deeply saddened by the deaths of eight Kiawah bobcats over the past two years due to poisoning. According to a Nov. 1 Post and Courier article, about 35 bobcats live on Kiawah at any given time. The deaths of eight of these animals represents a roughly 25% decrease. That is unacceptable.

Until Kiawah residents and pest control companies realize how dangerous rodenticides are, the losses will continue. Rodenticides work by causing bobcats to hemorrhage and die a cruel, painful death.

Rats may be the intended target, but once that animal is poisoned, it can poison animals that eat them, including bobcats, foxes, owls, hawks and any other animals, including household cats.

Out West, endangered mountain lions are suffering the same fate, as well as several species of owls.

It is the responsibility of homeowners and civic organizations that control public spaces to follow simple guidelines to discourage rodents and similar pests. Food and garbage are the main attractants for rodents.

Ensuring food, including seed in bird feeders, is not left out overnight or easily available will keep rodents away. Dense shrubbery that gives rodents safe harbor should also be eliminated around buildings. Preventive and prolonged baiting for rodents should be discouraged. Only when necessary, tamper-proof bait stations should be used. Please be responsible stewards for our communities by protecting all its inhabitants.

CHERYL TOWNSEND

Burden Creek Road

Johns Island

Book review agenda

Considering that a book review should evaluate the quality of a book, it’s counterintuitive that the Nov. 3 Post and Courier’s review of “The Power of Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism” seems driven by the reviewer’s personal agenda.

Skip Johnson calls the omission of responses from the people negatively portrayed in Katherine Stewart’s book “a major journalistic sin.”

But at the end of the review, he writes that despite her “one glaring shortcoming,” her research is “solid” and left him “little room for doubt that the Christian right is neither charitably Christian nor theologically right.”

Johnson refers to Christian “nationalists,” parenthetically acknowledging that is Stewart’s term for “politicized right-wing Christians.”

I am a Christian, to the right of the middle’s slide to the left, but why say “right-wing” instead of conservative?

As for “nationalist,” isn’t everyone who loves his country a nationalist? Among the values God put in the Bible is the life-affirming “thou shalt not kill.” The murder of one woman generally qualifies as multiple murders if she is pregnant.

Abortion is repugnant on many levels. It is a sad day when Christians are attacked for caring about others. And insidious support for abortion is a dangerous thing.

BEVERLY J. PHILLIPS

Belvedere Drive

Hanahan

Great newspaper

My wife and I headed home Nov. 4 after an extended weekend visiting our cousins in West Ashley. I really enjoyed reading The Post and Courier every day. The opinion section is first rate.

Your readers obviously appreciate the importance of a great hometown newspaper

BRADLEY GOLD

South Orange Drive

Los Angeles