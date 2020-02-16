Letters to the Editor: Wando terminal's increased cargo containers create issues

With all of the recent discussions regarding growth and the problems associated with unrestricted growth in the Charleston area, I’m surprised that a primary factor in the increasing traffic on I-526 has never been addressed.

In my opinion, the 900-pound gorilla needing attention is the Wando Welch terminal and the increase in cargo containers arriving and leaving that location.

Geographically speaking, that facility could not be in a worse location.

With one road in, one road out and having no access to other transport (rail) except for semi-trucks, it literally could not be in a less desirable area.

Sure, the use of “barges” may have a small impact, but shouldn’t the State Ports Authority be looking to expand in a more efficient location, such as North Charleston?

Now, they want to deepen the berths so even bigger ships can dock there. As a good friend of mine is fond of saying, “What could possibly go wrong?”

BRYAN BAIN

Park West Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Immigrant stories

I am reading “American Dirt.” It is supposedly touted to be the modern version of “Grapes of Wrath,” according to our local bookstore owner. I am halfway through and, so far, do not see any parallels, but I am enjoying it immensely.

I agree that an author does not have to be of the same ethnicity as the main character. We would be missing out on a lot of great literature if that were the case.

I just read “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” which is a gripping story of desperate immigrants escaping the tyranny of Syria and the dictatorship of President Bashar Hafez al-Assad in 2016.

The author, Christy Lefteri, is a British non-governmental organization worker. She was in Greece for three years dealing with immigrants from Syria. This is a compilation of several stories of immigrants she encountered.

These books both deal with the plight of immigrants but under totally different circumstances and have strikingly different reasons for the need to escape their homelands.

Lefteri, neither Syrian nor Muslim, writes a compelling story. It will stay with me.

The world always has 20% of its citizen in migration, a steady fact throughout history. We, as concerned citizens, should be aware of the migratory situations and attempt to solve what can be rectified. It is an extremely complicated issue depending on the region of migration.

SHEILA KELLEY SMOCK

The Haul Over

Seabrook Island

Open up land

Stop land segregation now. Land segregation occurs when wealthy landowners control large plots of land, often thousands of acres, and deny the public the recreational benefit of the land that past generations enjoyed.

With a large percentage of the population blocked from hunting, fishing, camping and other uses of much of the land, a crisis in quality of life for the majority has come about.

Something must be done. The natives are growing restless. The Woody Guthrie folk song with the lyrics, “This land is your land, this land is my land,” is no longer true. The land is controlled by the privileged few. Open up the land for all Americans.

GARY H. KNIGHT

Old State Road

Holly Hill

3 reasons to honk

I was driving downtown recently when the driver behind me apparently thought she could assess the traffic situation in front of me better than I could. She was on her horn in a heartbeat, urging me to proceed by aggressively honking.

Upon the realization that I was the intended recipient of her impatience, I thought “Why would anyone be honking at me? I’m stopped at an intersection before merging into oncoming 45 mph traffic.”

I felt obliged to get out of my vehicle and politely explain that in Charleston, there are but 3 reasons to honk.

• Obviously, honk if you are a goose.

• Secondly, honk if death from a vehicular collision is imminent.

• Finally, honk if you love Jesus.

A case may be made for using one’s horn to tap a two-toot “Hello!” to a passing friend.

However, the time-honored two-fingered salute from the top of one’s steering wheel will accomplish this without disturbing the peace.

Friends and Lowcountrymen, when in Rome ...

The South, in general, and Charleston, in particular, is genteel, polite and patient. Please don’t forget why you moved here.

And lay off the horn.

MIMI WOOD

Waterway Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Unplanned ‘trip’

On Nov. 10, I started a three-month vacation, planning to stay a month in a Virginia and the second two in Wyoming.

On the first day, however, I had the “trip” of a lifetime. My left shoulder met with a bedpost and I ended up undergoing major surgery resulting in a total shoulder replacement.

I had the best care at the Carilion Clinic of Roanoke. I was treated with kindness and respect by everyone.

On Nov. 29, I was transported back to Charleston for rehabilitation at Life Care of North Charleston. From the minute I entered the facility until I was discharged on Jan. 16, I had the best vacation ever. Every person I came in contact with treated me like I was their only patient.

I understood how aging could be, but my stay at Life Care gave me a new outlook. I am now doing outpatient therapy there. Every time I walk through the door, it is like coming home again. I can honestly say that I have had no pain since my accident and have been blessed with everyday angels who made my “vacation” the best ever.

MARY E. O’FALLON

Wilson Cemetery Road

Awendaw

Retirement perks

Retirement is such a lovely state of freedom from commuting, office routines and being held to schedules.

Why would anyone with some financial stability choose to continue to seek employment?

I fear our politicians just can’t be alone with themselves.

ELIZABETH VARY

Black River Drive

Mount Pleasant