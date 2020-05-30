Letters to the Editor: Voting by mail is not a partisan issue

I’m responding to the May 21 letter from the writer who was voting by mail for the first time and the social media responses he received.

This is also the first time in 48 years my husband and I have voted by mail. It’s not a partisan issue: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has a website encouraging absentee voting. Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison and both state parties have encouraged absentee voting.

It’s ironic that if I posted my plan on social media, I’d see comments that we can’t trust the GOP-led election commissions. After all, election commissions have been appointed by a GOP-led legislative delegation and a GOP governor for at least 18 years, resulting in a Republican majority on both the Charleston County and S.C. election commissions.

My friends also might cite stories about President Donald Trump replacing the top two Postal Service leaders to change ballot delivery policies while holding up funding before the election.

I don’t have those concerns, though I will follow up to be sure the ballots have reached the county election commission.

I don’t believe there’s a nefarious plot in S.C.’s vote-by-mail system, and I’m not too concerned about the USPS.

I am concerned about numerous voter-suppression tactics, but not in our county or state election commissions or their professional staffs. I believe these volunteer commissioners and the staffers are working hard to fulfill their mission of ensuring every eligible South Carolinian can vote and every vote is counted.

KAYE KOONCE

Peachtree Street

Charleston

Ingenuity is uplifting

It was encouraging to read a success story about ingenuity and perseverance in a recent Post and Courier edition.

Grant Broggi, the former Citadel cadet and Marine, didn’t just close up his fitness business in California when COVID-19 came to town. He thought about how he could get through this mess.

Forging ahead through one barrier after another, he brought his livelihood and business family along with him.

Broggi kept his operation alive by morphing the business plan into something out of the typical gym business box.

He kept his people employed without undue health risks and maintained an income stream for them all. They slog on, even making face masks for the virus-driven market as a way of keeping employees busy and sharing that success by contributing material and financial support to the fight against the virus.

I like to think of his actions as a combination of American spirit, ingenuity and the Marine Corps’ “leave no one behind” pledge.

This was the type of uplifting story we could benefit from on a regular basis these days.

The only thing that puzzles me is why this was in the Sports section of the paper.

CAREY R BRIER

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Axtell Drive

Summerville

Fix local flooding issues

I read the headlines. I am told the local flooding is due to climate change and rising seas.

I can see where local construction has taken away our trees and covered the land with pavement. Trees and land used to soak up rainwater.

Charleston has been underwater after strong rains for as long as I can remember. Only now our attention is diverted from local flooding by constant news of climate change worldwide.

Those in charge need to quit pointing fingers and fix our local flooding problems by looking at the local reasons.

ALFRED F. CROUCHER III

Kell Place

Charleston

Teachers need a say

As school officials review the state’s AccelerateED task force recommendations for reopening SC schools, I am concerned about potential impacts on teachers.

I am particularly concerned that teachers will be expected to operate both a physical classroom and a distance-learning environment without adequate time or resources.

I also am apprehensive about expecting teachers to manage these two settings while being required to perform additional supervisory duties necessary to maintain social distancing and protect the health of students.

Teachers need to raise their voices about the factors that need to be considered in reopening schools.

They will undoubtedly bear a great deal of the burdens and responsibilities for whatever decisions are made.

Likewise, our state leaders need to genuinely listen to the professionals who will be on the front lines when schools reopen.

FRANK MORGAN

Hunter Hill Road

Camden