Letters to the Editor: VOTE411 a resource for all voters

As the June 9 S.C. primary and June 23 runoffs approach, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes to the election process.

The League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area offers voters the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org to help inform voters about those changes.

The “one-stop shop” for election information provides simple, easy tools to help S.C. voters navigate the voting process.

VOTE411 provides a voter registration tool that includes information on requesting an absentee ballot, which all registered S.C. voters can use to vote in June. (Check the website for apparoaching deadlines.)

The award-winning site also includes candidate information, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

Since 2006, VOTE411 has provided election information to voters. The site was named Best Government and Civil Innovation Website in the 24th annual Webby People’s Voice Awards.

Your voice is more important than ever before. There are options to participate in elections safely.

If you do vote in person, wear a face covering and limit exposure by avoiding peak times at polling places, which is traditionally lunchtime and before and after work.

There may be polling place closures or relocations. Check VOTE411 for the most up-to-date information about where you can vote.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of our founding, the league continues to be nonpartisan, favoring no political party or candidate. We do support citizen engagement in our democracy and full participation in our voting processes.

BARBARA GRIFFIN

President, League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant

Vote for Tempel

As we celebrate Charleston’s 350th anniversary and take stock of our past, let us be mindful that our children will determine the future of South Carolina.

Today, there are far too many who are undereducated, in prison, require better health care and/or live in poverty.

We cannot be proud of the statistics in our state. There is a desperate need for forward-thinking elected representatives who will address these issues.

If citizens don’t vote or fail to carefully educate themselves on the candidates’ priorities before casting a ballot, the situation will not change.

Dr. Carol Tempel is running for the Statehouse in District 115 and earned 49% of the vote in 2018 against an incumbent.

As an educator, scientist and small business owner, the well-being of all, primarily children, is her passion.

We need the next generation of South Carolinians to be self-sufficient and productive citizens. We must begin now to drastically improve K-12 education, and to ensure adequate housing and health care for those in need.

Given her background and record in community service, she will fight for the needed improvements.

Your vote for Carol Tempel for state representative will be a vote for a brighter future for our children and our state.

MARSHA MORELAND

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant

Reelect Whitley

On June 9, voters in Berkeley County District 2 are fortunate to have a chance to return Councilman Josh Whitley to his seat on County Council.

Whitley’s accomplishments for his constituents are too many to recount, but here are a few: Clements Ferry Road had been choked for years by traffic amid the galloping development of the Cainhoy peninsula. Until Josh Whitley came along, widening that critical artery had been a pipe dream. Josh helped get it done.

Now with a population of 10,000, Daniel Island has long needed an ambulance, as the one in the area is often diverted to accidents on I-526 and elsewhere. Whitley added money in the county budget for a new emergency response unit for Daniel Island.

For years, Whitley’s predecessor promised Daniel Island residents a traffic circle on Seven Farms Drive to improve a dangerous intersection. Whitley was integral in getting it done.

Because of his integrity and stewardship of tax money, his fellow council members elected him chairman of the Finance Committee.

In this critical role, he helped defeat tax increases requested by the former county supervisor and his deputy.

Even without that tax increase, 52 new sheriff’s deputies and five new EMS vehicles have been added to serve Berkeley County.

Under Whitley’s careful budgeting, Berkeley County has now advanced from having the second-lowest tax rate of any county in South Carolina to having the lowest.

For these reasons and more, voters of Berkeley County District 2 should reelect Josh Whitley based on performance, not promises.

JOHN S. GILSENAN

Daniel Island

Daniel Island

and

RYAN GILSENAN

Daniel Island

Daniel Island