Letters to the Editor: Violent protests in US Capitol are wrong

Wednesday’s violent protests in the U.S. Capitol should feel like an assault on every patriotic American.

This is a power grab that is the absolute antithesis of democracy. It must, once and for all, be rejected by everyone who loves our country.

Anyone who supports this behavior should be called out as a traitor to the ideals on which this country was founded.

LOIS HESSBERG

Deer Run

Johns Island

Remove Trump now

President Donald Trump needs to be impeached immediately.

He has no reason to be in the White House. He and his GOP supporters have promoted these violent protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Now is the time to remove him.

BONNIE SEABRIGHT

Lake Hunter Circle

Mount Pleasant

Fauci deserves praise

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has done an excellent job keeping us informed with the truth during this terrible outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

He has never wavered, in spite of tremendous pressure from some politicians. I was appalled that S.C. Sen. Tom Davis in his letter to the editor tried to sully Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Fauci deserves the gratitude of all of us.

JOE MCFALLS

Lazy River Drive

Charleston

Sheriff’s actions

New Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano refuses to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest people who came into this country illegally and therefore are breaking the law.

Does that indicate people can now pick and choose the laws they want to follow?

I was under the belief that the duties of a sheriff were to enforce the laws on the books.

Apparently, the new sheriff and those who elected her feel otherwise.

It is policies such as this that are steering many Democratic-run cities into decay.

GARY RICKER

Kempton Avenue

Charleston

Keep students in school

Who will I neglect today?

That is the question I am asking myself daily as I navigate mandated distance learning in Berkeley County this week with a preschooler, a kindergartner and a second-grader at home.

Will the preschooler spend the week with Disney+?

Will the kindergartner miss out because he can’t read instructions yet and doesn’t know what to do next?

Will my second-grader spend time video chatting with friends because she doesn’t want to stay on task with math facts?

I cannot be in three places at once, yet all three of my children need my full attention to thrive during distance learning.

Yet I am privileged even in this. I am not making choices about leaving my young children at home alone or losing my job. I am not going to have to make choices later about paying my electric bill or buying groceries because I missed a week of employment.

But there are many parents in Berkeley County who will face those decisions as a result of the Berkeley County School Board’s irresponsible and absurd decision to mandate virtual learning for the entire county, despite the fact that many schools had less than five cases of COVID-19 in their school.

The district’s one-size-fits-all solution to a dynamic, complex problem is appalling and I hope that they do better for our students in the coming months.

The school district must keep our students in school and not behind computer screens.

SARAH CATES

Hawks Circle

Hanahan

Investigate voting

What kind of voting machines are being used in the tri-county area and how vulnerable are they to being programmed to change votes?

How honest are our local election officials? We probably don’t know until all of them are run through the ringer of investigation and video cameras are posted in every polling place.

Until we know these answers, why can’t we assume the election process is corrupt?

K.L. SCHAUB

Pierce Street

Charleston

News beyond COVID

Some of us are becoming numb with the reporting of advancing numbers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States’ political gyrations.

The media (most newspapers and a number of TV channels) have overwhelmed us with that segment of our tragic and sad situation.

Arguably the rest of the world’s news deserves far more attention than it is getting.

For example, the attitudes of people in North Korea, Russia and Iran toward their leaders might deserve more attention.

And we should be interested in the conflicts brewing in Africa. Some may not realize there are more than 50 nations on that continent.

All the elements of our deteriorating environment need to be magnified much more.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adger’s Wharf

Charleston

Don’t kill coyotes

Coyotes mate for life and live in close-knit family groups. They don’t deserve to be gunned down or have their legs broken in steel traps simply for existing, as the DNR is claiming in a Jan. 3 Post and Courier article.

National Geographic found that coyotes are among the most faithful of all species. Reporting on the results of a coyote-fidelity study, the organization concluded, “these canine cousins are loyal to their mates and never stray. Not ever. ... These canids are remaining faithful both in good times and bad.” They’re also devoted parents. Mothers snared in cruel traps have attempted to chew off their own limbs out of determination to get back to their pups.

There is no evidence that coyotes are harming cats, and hunters are only concerned about coyotes naturally keeping deer numbers in check because they want to kill deer themselves.

If people choose to leave their cats defenseless outside, they should consider that many have fallen victim to cars, cruel people, disease, and other dogs and cats left to roam, instead of demanding that coyotes be blasted to smithereens based on a guess.

MICHELLE KRETZER

The PETA Foundation

Front Street

Norfolk

Wrong priorities

On the front page of the Dec. 28 Post and Courier, there was an article in which a state senator introduced “expansive legislation” for protecting sea turtles during nesting and hatching periods.

How about introducing similar legislation for protecting human babies during their nesting and birth periods?

Where are our priorities?

TERRY W. WATKINS

Wildwood Landing

North Charleston