Letters to the Editor: Violence against women is unacceptable

The Sept. 24 Post and Courier front-page story “SC drops to 11th in slayings of women” seems to boast how good we’re doing.

I’m ashamed of this position.

Are women expendable?

Do we not care about our wives, mothers, daughters?

Are women’s lives not worth protecting?

Where is our government? Asleep at the wheel? If I were a woman, I’d be writing my representatives to hold them accountable or vote them unemployed.

GEORGE NEWTON

Riverland Drive

Charleston

Mace’s excuses

Following the recent Joe Cunningham-Nancy Mace debate, I came away with a question: Is Mace a home-schooling, single, working mother, or did I mishear her the five to 10 times she mentioned that?

Mace was confronted by Cunningham about the fact that she had missed an abundance of voting opportunities in the S.C. House.

Her prior excuse for having done so was because they were “not that important.”

Confronted with the reality that most voters would not see that as proper justification for failing to do her job, Mace pivoted to an excuse that her responsibilities at home were why she had missed those votes.

If that’s true, kudos to her for making her children her No. 1 priority. Perhaps she should’ve been honest and just said that to begin with.

Mace, however, continued to filter in the fact that she is a “home-schooling, single, etc.,” into her answers, even though it had nothing at all to do with the questions.

Attempts such as those to evoke sympathy came off as truly desperate.

Mace then repeatedly and unjustifiably insinuated that Cunningham was minimizing her role as a mother by bringing up her less-than-stellar voting record, even though her original reason-of-record for missing the votes was unrelated to anything that had to do with her children.

Another question to ponder: How can we expect Nancy Mace to keep track of the goings-on in the 1st Congressional District when she can’t even keep track of her own excuses?

JOE BRILEY

Appling Drive

Mount Pleasant

Cunningham’s boasts

Why do we need Congress when we have Joe Cunningham from South Carolina?

“He” stopped the pay raise that Congress wanted. “He” saved the Coast Guard base in Charleston.

“He” saved the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort.

There is no mention that “he” voted to impeach President Trump.

“He” saved the Coast Guard from Big Oil. Now we find out “he” got caught with his hand in Big Oil and the cookie jar.

Joe votes against Nancy Pelosi when he has her permission. The vote means nothing and is worthless.

I am glad Jaime Harrison got to know his grandparents. I did not know mine on my dad’s side. My dad’s mom passed when he was 3 months old, and his dad passed when he was 9.

We all have some stories we can tell. Jaime talks about the time Sen. Lindsey Graham has been in politics.. Has he checked the time that U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn has been in politics?

CHARLES WARD

Retired Navy

King Street

Summerville

The right to vote

The Constitution guarantees every American citizen the right to vote, right? Wrong.

In 1789, the Constitution granted only states the power to set voting requirements.

As such, each state determines who is eligible to vote.

In 1964, Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote in Reynolds v. Sims, “The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is of the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government.”

Voting is really a privilege of living in a democracy and is the ultimate exercise of patriotism that keeps democracy alive.

It is one of the few tools a citizen has to provide meaningful direction for the course of our country.

In short, voting is our patriotic duty to ensure the continuation of freedom and the American way.

Anyone trying to suppress voting is not a patriot.

Anyone interfering with the postal system of safe voting during a pandemic is not a patriot.

Anyone threatening to post watchdogs at in-person polling sites is not a patriot.

Anyone claiming that mail-in voting is fraudulent with no evidence to make this claim is not a patriot.

Anyone claiming that the election is rigged beforehand is not a patriot.

Anyone denying mail-in voting for others when they do so themselves is not only not a patriot but is also a hypocrite.

Keep this in mind when you vote.

Honor our forefathers and don’t allow our country to fall into the hands of an authoritarian.

JAMES ELLIS

Rice Field Lane

Mount Pleasant