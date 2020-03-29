Letters to the Editor: Vietnam vets day highlights duty to young generation

Vietnam vets day

On March 29, we gather as Americans, veterans and brothers in arms to commemorate and reflect upon the duty, patriotism and the legacy of our Vietnam veterans.

We were young Americans following in the footsteps of those who had gone before us.

• We served in the most controversial and agonizing, divisive conflict since the Civil War.

• We were involved from 1954 to 1975 in our fight against communism.

• Not since the Civil War had an American infantryman walked so many miles.

But despite that we prevailed.

As the victor in every major battle fought in Vietnam, our men fought with dedication and conviction, believing in our mission. We fought for a cause greater than ourselves, and the concerns of the individual meant less than the success of the unit.

• Service above self and loyalty is what we in the Marines call “esprit de corps.”

• We saw the value of our presence and the great potential benefits America could provide Vietnam.

• Despite disadvantages, our Vietnam veterans came back home, received educations and created businesses.

• We educated and led the next generation of warriors and saw them succeed.

• We taught the American public that our service was no less honorable or selfless than any other conflict.

Our greatest memorial is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. With more than 58,000 names, that single structure explains the cost of freedom. A lot of us can recite too many of those names from memory.

Today our military still takes care of its own, but the job is not left just to the new generation.

We older vets still have a responsibility to the young generation currently fighting our longest war. That is who we are.

We take care of our fellow veterans. We should seek them out, and ensure that they are never left behind.

Major Gen. JAMES E.

LIVINGSTON

Advisory Board Chairman, Congressional Medal of Honor Museum

Patriots Point Road

Mount Pleasant

Care for others

Nature has a way of reminding us that we aren’t as smart as we think we are. The novel coronavirus has changed so much. Oh, how we would like to get back to old routines that once bored us.

We all face this crisis with uncertainty, not knowing what the future holds and striving daily for the confidence we need to move forward.

In difficult times, we revert to family, friends and faith. As we look for light at the end of the tunnel, we might want to shine a light on how we can take care of our brothers and sisters now.

We need not let uncertainty paralyze our kindness, compassion, empathy and love. Our legacy as individuals and as a nation will be predicated on how we follow the golden rule.

We need to focus on the present situation by assisting those most in need and thanking all those who keep the world turning in these difficult times.

Let’s use this time of isolation to refocus our lives on those things that count the most and not the material things we kill ourselves trying to get. Let’s turn uncertainty into actions that benefit all mankind.

BROOKS P. MOORE

Blue House Road

Ladson

Haunting reminder

Ask not for whom the bell tolls. The bell tolls for thee.

These often-quoted words, inspired by John Donne, ring hauntingly true now more than ever.

Amid the storm that has fallen upon us as a community, a nation and a world, we see the weight and effect of another’s suffering upon our own. In the light of our rapidly changing world, we are all, in many ways, magnifying our empathy.

What happens to anyone now impacts and guides our own futures. We are invested in knowing each other’s story because our stories are now so intimately connected.

Many in our region have likened this to an approaching hurricane. However, a hurricane has an anticipation, an arrival and an aftermath.

This is a storm of a different nature. One that is, in many ways, unknown with indefinable boundaries, timelines and potential impact.

Yet, like all the storms in our lives, it can be navigated. The eye at the center of every great hurricane is silent, a silent peace. I believe this is the peace that will hold us and move us through these next weeks, even months.

And peace is something we can wish for and send to others, regardless of the distance between us or any restrictions or quarantines on our lives.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Virus a somber risk

A report from a 1,000-bed hospital just outside Milan, Italy, was a somber reminder of the momentous task required of our physicians, nurses and medical services.

At a significant risk to themselves, they are performing extraordinary duties to counter the COVID-19 virus.

The Milan hospital is accepting up to 70 new cases each day, overwhelming its operations. The daily death toll there mounts, and bereaved relatives are unable to pay their last respects.

Infectious disease specialists are supplementing their teams with physicians and caregivers from every discipline, including many who are retired.

They are working on average 15 hours a day, seven days a week. Many are getting sick themselves.

The lesson here is for us to strictly observe social distancing to flatten the rate of infection, which overloads hospital systems.

To those who cavalierly suggest this is an overblown crisis, wake up before it is too late. Too many senior political officials and cable TV opportunists have tried to downplay the severity of what we will be facing for unknown months to come.

It’s time to appreciate and thank our care-giving phalanx on the front lines now. Thank you for your commitment and sacrifice.

DAVID WALDRON

Galera Lane

Mount Pleasant