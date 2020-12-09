Letters to the Editor: Victim services in danger of losing funding

Domestic violence victim services in the Lowcountry and across South Carolina are facing an urgent and immediate threat.

By the end of this week, critical funding supplied through the Victims of Crime Act, a nontaxpayer funded federal grant source replenished by the Crime Victims Fund, faces a devastating 40% reduction unless Congress acts now through bi-partisan legislation.

I, along with the other board members of My Sister’s House, a Lowcountry domestic violence victim service agency, have seen firsthand the impact that VOCA grant funding has on residents of the Charleston area.

The amazing staff at My Sister’s House works tirelessly to help women transition to new, independent and violence-free lives.

Throughout its 40-year history, the shelter has helped countless men, women and children in the Lowcountry.

Continued VOCA funding is vital to the pursuit of their mission.

South Carolina’s members of Congress must act now to support a VOCA allocation level that at least equals the House proposal and amend the Victims of Crime Act statute to direct penalties and fines from nonprosecution and deferred prosecution agreements into the Crime Victims Fund.

These common-sense solutions are critical in sustaining the mission of My Sister’s House, which is an organization that is devoted to preserving and rebuilding lives in our community.

(The also was signed by 10 other board members.)

With very little widespread notice, Sara Snyder, the much admired and loved matriarch of King Street, was laid to rest by her family. She died Nov. 26.

A Charleston native, Sara began working at her mother’s store at 312 King Street when she was 14.

Anne’s became one of the most well-known and finest ladies clothing stores in the South.

Until she retired in her 90s, Sara dressed generations of women who came from far and near to acquire the best attire that could be found.

Anne’s was a mainstay of King Street for 77 years.

With impeccable taste and unfailing honesty, Sara advised and befriended her customers and her employees.

Those customers and employees felt like part of her family.

She was trusted and respected, a true business woman and a successful woman in the world of fashion.

So many Charleston women miss Anne’s on King and so many miss Sara Snyder.

It’s not front-page news in the United States, but over the past 6 months, China has initiated a one-sided trade and propaganda war with Australia.

China is attempting to bully Australia into backing off its support for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and because of its “freedom of navigation” policy in the South China Sea.

The Australian government also have criticized the Chinese Communist Party for its actions in Hong Kong, and has offered to accept large numbers of immigrants fleeing the territory.

In the last 6 months, China has arbitrarily interfered with Australian exports of coal, barley, wine and even lobsters to China.

The country is “warning” potential Chinese tourist from visiting Australia because of “racial prejudice.”

Recently a Chinese government spokesman and foreign ministry official posted an inflammatory tweet showing a fabricated image of an Australian soldier slitting the throat of an Afghan child.

China is targeting Australia because it is “easy prey,” a small democratic country, economically dependent on exports and international trade within Asia.

There is not much we can do here, but I am going to the supermarket this afternoon to buy a dozen bottles of good Aussie wine.

Slow response costs

The Nov. 30 Post and Courier editorial page had two letters that reflected in some way on the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to worsen rather than, as President Donald Trump says, “magically disappear.”

One of the letters suggested, perhaps tongue in cheek, that Trump supporters should be at the head of the line for vaccines.

We can chalk up to business as usual the false claims and self-congratulations that the Trump administration and politicians indulged in when Pfizer, which did not participate in Operation Warp Speed, announced its vaccine.

The subsequent announcement of a vaccine by Moderna, which did participate, is worth reflecting on.

Operation Warp Speed was launched in April, three months after Trump acknowledged that he knew that the virus was “deadly stuff.”

Had Trump acted in January, rather than covering up the facts and delaying a meaningful response, we might have seen Operation Warp Speed in place in February instead of April, a vaccine announcement from Moderna in September instead of November and vaccines possibly available before the election.

In addition to the thousands of avoidable deaths, Trump’s inaction probably cost the United States a cure on a timeline that might have helped him win the election.

Sad.

