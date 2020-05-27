Letters to the Editor: VFW unites to feed veterans in Charleston during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges for all Americans, including Charlestonians. As a result, demand for food assistance has increased at an extraordinary rate.

While food insecurity is a serious issue impacting millions of Americans, it is particularly concerning for our nation’s service members.

Given this critical need, Humana, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and offices within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including the VA Secretary’s Center for Strategic Partnerships, Voluntary Service Office and Homeless Programs office, are mobilizing donors and volunteers for the “Uniting to Combat Hunger” campaign. It is an effort to help food-insecure veterans and their families through this pandemic.

By donating directly to VA medical centers across the country, we are able to assist our nation’s service members and ensure donations go directly to those who need them most. Donations can be food, gift cards to local grocery stores or even basic supplies.

While our team’s efforts have helped to provide more than 200,000 meals so far, we invite citizens and organizations to join us in this mission by visiting www.vfw.org/utch and make a monetary donation to a VA medical center near you, such as Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Now, more than ever, it’s important we don’t take anything for granted, including access to food. Let’s work together to ensure no one goes hungry and honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families.

WILLIAM J.

“DOC” SCHMITZ

Commander-in-chief,

Veterans of Foreign Wars

West 34th Street

Kansas City, Missouri

Healing sunshine

If sunlight kills coronavirus germs in 90 seconds, why are we all hunkered down in our homes?

I guess we’re lucky the government didn’t mandate that we’re only allowed inside to eat and sleep or when it’s raining.

Maybe trips to the beaches and parks with social distancing should be mandatory. Sunshine, do your thing.

Instead of isolating patients/residents of senior facilities in their rooms, why aren’t they taken outside at least once a day, weather permitting, for a dose of sunshine and fresh air?

They are probably already depressed because of family separation. So let there be limited social distancing outside with no touching.

Bring on the therapy dogs and maybe the clowns and musicians.

S.M. SALMON

Runnymede Lane

Summerville

Is this the future?

Recently, I visited a restaurant our family has supported during the pandemic to pick up a to-go order.

This visit, however, came a day after outdoor dining was reauthorized.

As I approached, I saw tables spilling off the sidewalk into the parking lot, all full of people. Some of the tables were no more than 18 inches apart.

Inside was worse. A crowd waiting for tables and to-go orders filled the front of the restaurant.

An elderly woman was shouting at the manager about her order being in error.

Harried employees rushed through the crowd, shuttling to the bathroom at the back of the restaurant.

Along one wall, several well-dressed men drank from brown bags. Few masks and no gloves were in sight.

The truth of the phrase “we are all in the same boat” came back to me during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the captain of our national boat is a narcissistic bully.

The crew, most of whom should know better, continue to pretend the captain is doing a wonderful job.

And many of the passengers — the rest of us — apparently lack the individual responsibility and self-discipline that might make up for leadership failures.

I hope I am wrong about what this experience suggests is our future. The message I get: If you liked the past six weeks, you’re going to love what comes next.

MICHAEL KOON

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

Human challenge

In meeting any challenge, effective preparation evolves from a grasp of probable threats and opportunities. Challenges of water and wind are no exception.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ design for Charleston’s safe passage through the high waters of climate change seems to be all about engineering away the natural threats of coming decades. Its realization would be a remarkable engineering feat.

But the primary challenge confronting Charleston is an unavoidable human challenge. The engineering is secondary.

As regrettable as this may be, Charleston, walled or not, cannot viably stay the same through the era of encroaching seas and storms.

Either we drown or we wall off what’s most important and hold our breath, or we evolve as one community.

To do this, we seize Charleston’s opportunities as they emerge or are created, adjust for the least avoidable sacrifices (even if they look frightening now), and look to the city’s future as well as its past.

There are happier and more sustainable options for Charleston’s future than preserving its character wealth and beauty in brittle aspic.

A wall may be of some use but it needs context at a human, civic scale.

PHILIP SNEAD

North Edgewater Drive

Charleston